Morning Digest | Winter session of Parliament begins today; Chinese spy ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ re-enters Indian Ocean and more

Ukraine, Russia have to return to path of diplomacy, dialogue: India at UNSC meeting

India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and has urged Ukraine and Russia to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, India’s Permanent Representative to the U.N., Ruchira Kamboj said.

While addressing the U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine: Protection of civilians and the situation of children, Ms. Kamboj said, “India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence. India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.”

Winter Session loaded with 25 Bills, no time for debate, says Opposition

With 25 Bills, including two financial Bills, listed in a 17-day Winter Session of Parliament, the Opposition parties have expressed concern about the limited time available for any meaningful debate on the proposed legislations. At an all-party meeting held on Tuesday morning, the Opposition pointed out that there would be even less time available to raise any other relevant issues.

The Winter Session of Parliament begins on Wednesday and will go on till December 29.

Demonetisation was an integral part of nation-building, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), while noting that it did not want to sound “pompous”, declared in the Supreme Court on Tuesday that the demonetisation exercise in 2016 was an “integral part of nation-building”.

Final turnout in Gujarat Assembly polls stands at 64.33%

Gujarat registered a voter turnout of 64.33% for the recently-concluded elections, a drop of over 4% compared with the turnout registered in the last Assembly polls in 2017.

The polls were held in two phases with 89 seats voting on December 1, while the second phase of polling was held on December 5 in 92 Assembly segments.

Chinese spy ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ re-enters Indian Ocean

Chinese spy ship ‘Yuan Wang 5’ has re-entered the Indian Ocean in what coincides with a planned Indian long-range missile test, between December 15-16. In a similar incident last month, another vessel ‘Yuan Wang 6’ had entered the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) coinciding with a planned Indian missile launch, but the launch was then deferred.

According to the maritime vessel-tracking portal marinetraffic.com, the ‘Yuan Wang 5’ had entered the IOR through Sunda strait, off Indonesia late evening, on December 4. The vessel was in the IOR last month.

Delhi HC to hear pleas seeking recognition of same-sex marriages on April 24

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on a batch of petitions to recognise same-sex marriage under various laws for April 24 next year.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was informed by the parties in the case that a similar issue is also pending before the Supreme Court.

Pakistan’s team to miss T20 Blind World Cup as India denies visa

Pakistan’s team will miss the third T20 Blind World Cup Cricket Tournament as the players were denied Indian visas, The Hindu has learned. The denial of the visa has drawn a response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan which has accused India of “insensitivity”.

“As a result of the Indian decision, Pakistani players would be deprived of the opportunity to participate in an international sporting event of special significance. The sports events must not be politicised,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan adding that Islamabad had expressed “disappointment” over the issue to the Indian side.

Iran sentences five to hang over protest-linked killing

Iran has sentenced to death five people over the killing of a Basij paramilitary force member during nationwide protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death, the judiciary said Tuesday.

Another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms over the murder, judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told a news conference, adding the sentences could be appealed.

China’s Xi to visit Saudi Arabia for ‘milestone’ summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Saudi Arabia this week for what Beijing is calling a “milestone” first ever China-Arab summit to boost relations and already deep economic ties.

The visit was announced on Tuesday by the official Saudi Press Agency, which said Mr. Xi, at the invitation of King Salman, would arrive in Riyadh on Wednesday and later this week attend a Saudi-China summit, where Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also be present. Mr. Xi will on Friday attend a summit with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Pendency of 5 crore court cases a matter of grave concern: Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday expressed concern over the number of pending court cases across the country, which he said was “inching towards five crore” and has been a “matter of grave concern”.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Portugal defeats Switzerland 6-1 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick on his first World Cup start to help his side beat Switzerland 6-1 on Tuesday and send them through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 16 years, setting up a clash with Morocco.