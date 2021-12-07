Morning Digest | Maharashtra tally at 10 after Mumbai reports first two cases of Omicron; Lok Sabha condemns Nagaland killings, demands compensation for victims, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Two fully vaccinated persons who returned from abroad last month have tested positive for the new Omicron strain of coronavirus in Mumbai, the first cases of the variant found in the metropolis, the civic body said on Monday.

Cutting across party lines, Lok Sabha members on Monday condemned the killing of 14 civilians by security forces in Nagaland on December 4, with some Opposition MPs calling for the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) as well.

Days after Bihar government claimed to have vaccinated over eight crore people in the State, names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others have come up in the list of those either fully vaccinated or have done RT-PCR tests in Bihar’s Arwal district. Two data operators have been sacked for entering wrong names on the CoWIN portal.

The Madhya Pradesh Police will investigate an alleged incident of religious conversion in a school in Vidisha district after members of a pro-Hindutva organisation held a protest in front of the school seeking action against the accused.

Opposition parties have decided to intensify protests inside the Rajya Sabha on the suspension of 12 House members, overruling a view that House disruption should be calibrated to allow them to have their say but to stop the government from having its way. Opposition leaders have decided that the protests in the Upper House should not spill over to the Lower House.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the JD(U) wants to have caste census in the State and he would soon call an all-party meeting to discuss its modalities. He said all political parties were ready for this and the Deputy Chief Minister (who is from the BJP) has been asked to talk to his party leaders on it and then “everything will be discussed in the all-party meeting to announce the final date”.

India and Russia on December 6 underlined that the Afghan soil should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist groups including the ISIS, the Al-Qaeda and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and decided to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

The deterioration in India’s relations with China today is “much worse” than what followed previous border crises such as the years-long stand-off at Sumdorong Chu in Arunachal Pradesh in 1986, with China adopting a much more “confrontational” approach, according to former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to China Nirupama Rao.

The investigation into the Army’s botched operation in Nagaland may have to provide answers to whether a 1997 Supreme Court judgment advocating “caution and use of minimum force against our own people” in AFSPA regions was followed or not.

The Madras High Court on Monday directed air carrier SpiceJet Limited to wind up the company for non-payment of over $24 million to a Swiss company which maintains, repairs and overhauls aircraft engines, and components.

Germany’s Parliament will officially elect Olaf Scholz on Wednesday as the country’s next Chancellor, bringing the curtain down on Angela Merkel’s 16-year reign and ushering in a new political era with the centre-left in charge.