Morning Digest: Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for Covishield in India, over 300 affected by a undiagnosed illness in Andhra, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday became the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine in the country, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large, official sources said.

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s Phase-3 clinical trial design for its candidate Covaxin expects 130 COVID-19 infections among trial participants, according to details shared by the company on the government’s clinical trial website.

Top Opposition leaders, in a joint statement on Sunday, extended support for the December 8 Bharat Bandh call by the agitating farmers and said the new farm laws would “destroy agriculture by mortgaging it to corporates”.

One person died and more than 315, including several women and children, have been admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) here following an undiagnosed illness in the last couple of days.

President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Mr Trump said on Sunday, after the former New York mayor's cross-country efforts to persuade Republican state lawmakers to help reverse the president's election defeat.

Rat-hole coal mining had sucked the life out of Moolamylliang less than a decade ago. The village in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district has now risen like the proverbial phoenix to become a clean, green dot in a vast black blot.

Over 140 petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been pending for nearly a year in the Supreme Court, leaving petitioners drawn from all walks of life and across the political spectrum “deeply disappointed” over the delay.

The Supreme Court is scheduled on Monday to hear a 94-year-old widow who wants the Emergency proclaimed in 1975 to be “wholly unconstitutional”.

Mexican Sergio Perez, in his penultimate race for Racing Point and without a drive for next season, took the first win of his Formula One career in an extraordinary Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on Sunday.

As farmers continue their protest against the three new agriculture laws, various sections of society — government employees, lawyers, social workers, students, political parties — have been extending support to the farmers’ cause.