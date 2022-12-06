Morning Digest | Exit polls predict BJP win in Gujarat, close contest in Himachal; India to host conclave of top security officials of Central Asian countries, and more

December 06, 2022 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST

BJP to retain power in Gujarat and Himachal; in for a major jolt in Delhi: exit poll projections

Exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to retain power in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, but may suffer a big jolt from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the civic elections in Delhi. The vote counting will be done on December 8.

Modest turnout of 59.11% registered in the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections

Modest turnout marked Gujarat’s second phase of voting in which 59.11 % average turnout was registered at 93 Assembly seats across the regions of north and central Gujarat on Monday.

An average 59.11% turnout was registered till 5 p.m. but this is likely to change after the final voting figures are updated from all polling booths across 14 districts of the State. In the first phase, an average 63.3% turnout was registered from 89 seats in Saurashtra and south Gujarat districts. The provisional figure released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the second phase at 5 p.m. is expected to rise further as collecting data from some polling stations takes time and the number does not include postal ballots.

G-20 presidency an opportunity to showcase “Indianness and culture”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India’s presidency of the G-20 was a “matter of pride for all” and an occasion to establish globally Indianness and its culture.

Mr. Modi was addressing the two-day huddle of the BJP’s national office-bearers, State unit presidents and general secretaries (organisations).

Gyanvapi row: HC to continue hearing on mosque committee's plea challenging Varanasi court verdict on December 6

The Allahabad High Court will continue to hear on Tuesday a Gyanvapi masjid management's revision petition challenging a Varanasi court order on the maintainability of a plea seeking permission to offer regular prayers to idols of deities in the mosque complex.

As per the date fixed by the high court, the hearing in the case resumed on Monday. However, after a brief hearing, Justice J J Munir directed to put up this case on December 6 for further hearing.

DMK seeks review of SC verdict upholding 10% quota for economically weaker sections

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on December 5, 2022 sought a review of a Supreme Court judgment upholding the 10% quota granted to economically weaker sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions, saying the leeway has made a large section of upper caste population eligible for “easy exclusive luxurious” reservations.

India to host conclave of top security officials of Central Asian countries on December 6

For the first time, India will host on Tuesday a conclave of top security officials of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan with a focus on the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and ways to deal with threat of terrorism emanating from that country, authoritative sources said.

The NSA-level conclave that comes around 10 months after the first India-Central Asia virtual summit is also set to deliberate on ways to boost India's connectivity with the Central Asian region among other issues, they said on Monday.

Kashmir’s 2 DDC constituencies see 43% voting

The byelections in two District Development Council (DDC) constituencies in north Kashmir on Monday recorded 43% voting and reflected a split in the Peoples Alliance in Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of four political parties fighting for pre-August 5, 2019 position of J&K.

Ayodhya moves on three decades after the anniversary of Babri mosque demolition

Three decades after the demolition of the Babri mosque, people in this pilgrim city seem to have moved on and appear to be treating its anniversary Tuesday almost like any other day.

Police are describing the security arrangements in Ayodhya for December 6 – the day 30 years back when "kar sevaks" razed the 16th century mosque as “routine”. Some events are planned around the anniversary, but both Hindu and Muslim organisations are keen to play them down.

Sri Lanka turns to India for help to boost dairy production

In a bid to scale up its dairy production to become self-sufficient, Sri Lanka has sought technical assistance from India’s National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and market leader Amul, reviving a collaboration that the island attempted in the late 1990s, but failed to take forward.

Officials from Sri Lanka’s Agriculture Ministry and National Livestock Development Board held a “preliminary discussion” with visiting Indian authorities from the NDDB, the President’s media division said on Monday.

Government calls all-party meet on December 6 ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

The government has convened an all-party meet of floor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 7.

Charity is welcome, but the intention should not be religious conversion: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on December 5, 2022 said acts of charity or good work to help a community or the poor should not cloak an intention to religiously convert them as payback.

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah said conversion on the basis of a voluntarily felt belief in the deity of a different faith is different from belief gained through allurement.

South African president's future considered by ruling party

A crucial meeting of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party to discuss the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa got underway in Johannesburg on Monday, party officials confirmed.

The meeting is expected to decide if Mr. Ramaphosa should remain as its leader or resign following a damning parliamentary report about the theft of large sums of dollars from his farm in 2020.

Ukraine reports new barrage of widespread Russian strikes

Ukrainian officials reported a new barrage of Russian missile strikes across the country on December 5, an attack that was anticipated as Russia seeks to disable Ukraine’s energy supplies and infrastructure with the approach of winter.

Media reports referred to explosions in several parts of the country, including the cities of Odesa, Cherkasy and Kryvyi Rih. In Odesa, the local water supply company said a missile strike cut power to pumping stations, leaving the entire city without water.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Brazil blows South Korea away 4-1, to face Croatia in quarter-finals

World Cup favourites Brazil produced a performance to delight fans and terrify potential opponents on Monday as they ripped through South Korea with four first-half goals to secure a hugely impressive 4-1 victory in their last 16 clash.