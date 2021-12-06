Morning Digest | India reports 17 more Omicron cases; Centre reaches out to Naga groups in damage control, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

With 17 more cases of Omircon being reported across India — nine persons inJaipur, seven in Pune and a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania — the total number of cases has risen to 21. Most of those who tested positive for the new variant had either recently arrived from African countries or were in contact with such people. With this, four States and the national capital have now reported cases of the potentially more contagious variant.

Also read: India records 2,796 COVID-19 deaths as Bihar, Kerala reconcile data

Centre has reached out to all Naga insurgent groups including the Isaak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) following the killing of 13 civilians in an armed forces’ operation in Nagaland’s Mon district on Saturday.

Also read: 13 Nagaland civilians among 14 killed in alleged armed forces ‘ambush’

Creating a bypass, several healthcare workers and those in the high-risk category are getting their third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination amidst a steady rise in the number of Omicron cases in the country.

Also read: 84-day gap between Covishield doses a violation of right to better protect life, says plea in Supreme Court

As the war of words between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress intensifies, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma asserted that a non-BJP government can never be formed without the Congress. Asked about the Opposition’s face for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Sharma, who is part of the G-23 [group of 23 leaders seeking internal reforms], said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will deliberate upon the issue at an appropriate time.

The Assam Police have charged the editor and co-owner of a local news portal in the Barak Valley with sedition for a November 28 editorial deemed to promote enmity between the Assamese and Bengali-speaking people of the State. The Barak Valley is dominated by Bengalis and the Brahmaputra Valley by the Assamese speakers.

Drawing a link between the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Pakistan’s Sialkot on Friday to the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, a senior Sri Lankan Government advisor, speaking at a regional conference where countries spoke about the outcome of events in Afghanistan, said that terrorist groups and religious radical groups across South Asia had been emboldened.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the sit-in protest of Delhi guest teachers demanding regularisation of their jobs outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines on Sunday.

Amid speculation that Ghulam Nabi Azad could be floating his own party, the senior Congress leader on Sunday said he has no plans for a separate party now but could not say what would happen in the future.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that indigenously made anti-drone technology would soon be available to tackle the challenges faced by drones in areas bordering Pakistan.

Shiv Sena MP in the Rajya Sabha, Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from her position as anchor for the show “Meri Kahani” on the parliament’s broadcast platform “Sansad TV” on Sunday stating that she was doing so with “deep anguish.”