Morning Digest: Farmers set ultimatum on repeal of farm laws, research shows India is biggest buyer of COVID-19 vaccines, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

After four hours of discussion with Central Ministers on the tenth day of their ongoing protests on the borders of Delhi, farmer leaders ran out of patience. Refusing to speak any further, they went on a 25-minute “maun vrat” or silent protest.

India is the largest buyer of COVID-19 vaccines in the world with 1.6 billion doses, according to a global analysis, a number some scientists say could cover 800 million people, or 60% of its population, and will be enough to develop ‘herd immunity’.

A unit of the right-wing Bajrang Dal in southern Assam’s Barak Valley has threatened Hindus with dire consequences if they visit any church to celebrate Christmas.

A “child marriage” performed in a classroom of a junior college in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh has come to light, and the police have registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Depleted by age and illness, Rajaram Singh (72), rests on a cot in his verandah, solemnly visualising the massacre he bore witness to in his village Behmai almost four decades ago. His younger brother Banwari Singh and six other relatives were among those killed when a gang of dacoits allegedly led by Phoolan Devi massacred 20 villagers on February 14, 1981.

Delhi is going to be first city in the country where victims of crime, ranging from rape, murder to theft, will be financially compensated by a convict for physical injuries, emotional or psychological trauma and even funeral expenses. The compensation or “restitution” will be paid by the convict and may have a bearing on the final sentencing, if the court and the victim agree.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen instructed their negotiators to resume trade talks on Sunday in a last ditch attempt to bridge significant differences.

Phishing, vishing and other forms of financial fraud have been perpetrated on gullible people for years now. But with the lockdown pushing more people online, with little provision for security, scamsters seem to have discovered a whole swathe of the population that they can now target.

Manchester United came from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 at London Stadium on Saturday as fans returned to the Premier League for the first time since March.

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the government should immediately roll back petrol and diesel prices and excise duty affected post March 5, 2020 and pass on the benefit to people.