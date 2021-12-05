Morning Digest: Fresh cases in Maharashtra, Gujarat take India’s Omicron tally to 4; Government to clear all Air India debt this fiscal, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Two more persons in India on Saturday tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, taking its tally to four. A 72-year-old in Gujarat and a 33-year-old in Mumbai, both men, were confirmed by the health authorities as affected by the variant.

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated COVID-19 strain’s spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery.

Air India will pay back all its debt and dues owed to banks, oil companies, airports and aircraft lessors by the end of this financial year, a senior government official said. On Friday, the government sought Parliament’s approval for infusion of ₹62,057 crore into its company or special purpose vehicle (SPV) that hosts Air India’s residual debt, liabilities and some assets.

In a bid to build a broader social alliance of backward castes and Dalits to dislodge the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in 2022,Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadavhas not only accommodated leaders from the ‘Bahujan’ stream of caste politics but now has also incorporated its language in his election campaign.

DMK member in the Rajya Sabha P. Wilson on Friday introduced a Private Member’s Bill that would give States the choice to opt out of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions into medical courses.

Culture mapping of 80 villages associated with noted personalities in history, in particular the freedom movement, unique crafts and festivals had been started as a pilot project, which is expected to be completed this financial year, according to Culture Ministry officials.

In a relief for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, cyclonic storm 'Jawad' weakened into a deep depression on Saturday and is likely to weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The crime branch of Mumbai police on Saturday filed a charge sheet against former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh and three others in an extortion case registered in suburban Goregaon.

As defections, electoral setbacks and internal squabbles continue to plague the West Bengal unit of the BJP, the Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari appears to remain undeterred and is seen regularly touring the districts of south Bengal, particularly his home turf of Purba Mednipur and the adjoining Paschim Medinipur districts.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the Centennial Year Celebration of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the Central Hall of Parliament House on Saturday. PAC is one of the most powerful financial committees of the Parliament.

Ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s December 6 visit, India and Russia appear to differ on the Indo-Pacific region and its various dimensions. President Putin will pay a short visit on Monday evening and return after attending the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which the bilateral focus is expected to be on the ongoing delivery of the S-400 missile defence systems and big ticket defence agreements.

Russia has dismissed new U.S. media reports about a possible Russian attack on Ukraine, accusing Washington of trying to aggravate the situation while blaming Moscow, the Kommersant newspaper said on Saturday, citing the Foreign Ministry. The Washington Post cited officials and an intelligence document on Saturday as saying U.S. intelligence thought Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year involving up to 175,000 troops.