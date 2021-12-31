Morning Digest | Bowlers lead assault as India beats South Africa at SuperSport bastion; Health Ministry notes jump in COVID-19 cases in several cities, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Thursday it had issued “standardised” names for 15 places in the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh, to be used henceforth on official Chinese maps, part of broader recent moves by Beijing to step up its territorial claims.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said the move by Beijing “does not alter” the fact that Arunachal is an integral part of India.

Rain stayed away on Thursday and India, defending 305 under sunshine, dismissed South Africa for 191 soon after lunch to win the first Freedom Test by 113 runs for a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series. This was India’s first win at this venue.

Officials singled out six states: Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat as of particular concern given the rise in test positivity and the number of weekly cases. Kerala and Maharashtra however continued to be responsible for nearly half the covid cases.

Many states have demanded that the GST compensation cess regime be extended for another five years and the share of the Union government in the centrally-sponsored schemes be raised as the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their revenues.

All political parties in Uttar Pradesh were in favour of conducting the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election as per schedule following COVID-19 protocol, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said on Thursday. However, guidelines on how big election rallies would be managed or whether digital communication would have to be increased, would be issued after the election schedule was announced, he said.

Doctors who have completed their MBBS and one year of internship go through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG to get into post-graduate courses. The exam is generally held in December-January, according to doctors, but in 2019-20 it was postponed due to the pandemic and was finally held in September 2020. But counselling for students who appeared for the exam has not been conducted yet because of cases pending in the Supreme Court over reservations to the economically weaker section (EWS).

On December 28, China said its astronauts aboard the Tiangong Space Station had to take evasive measures on two separate occasions to avoid potential collision with two of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites earlier this year.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will begin the new year visiting five littoral countries in the Indian Ocean Region including Maldives and Sri Lanka, underlining China’s growing economic and security stakes in the neighbourhood.

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday, December 30, 2021, extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the whole of Nagaland for another six months.

Thousands of motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours on arterial roads in Chennai on Thursday evening as waterlogging induced by sudden and incessant heavy rains led to a gridlock. The city last witnessed such a situation in November 2015.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government cannot stop or impose restrictions on the Ganga Sagar Mela. Lakhs of pilgrims assemble on the Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to take a dip where river Ganga meets the sea.

The Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday arrested self-styled godman Kalicharan Maharaj from Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho, three days after an FIR was registered against him in Raipur for allegedly insulting Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse.

Pakistan on December 29 announced that it has set up a first-ever body of Hindu leaders to take care of the minority community's temples in the Muslim-majority country.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs constituted the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee on the pattern of the already working Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

For someone who ended a 74-year drought for independent India’s first athletic Olympic medal – with a gold, no less – Neeraj Chopra is refreshingly grounded. He is also absolutely clear of his focus, targets and the road ahead. What he isn’t is satisfied with his achievement in Tokyo.

Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday to extend its lead at the top of the Premier League to an ominous eight points as title rival Chelsea conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Brighton.