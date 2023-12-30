December 30, 2023 07:26 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

South Africa files ICJ case accusing Israel of ‘genocidal acts’ in Gaza

South Africa launched a case on Friday at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for what it said were “genocidal” acts in Gaza, with Israel rejecting the case “with disgust”. According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that “Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza”.

Budget session the only window to ensure implementation of CAA ahead of 2024 polls

There is a one-month window for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to be implemented before the next Budget session, which is expected to start on February 1, 2024, a senior government official said on December 29. Once the model code of conduct kicks in, legislative work such as notifying the rules of CAA by publishing them in the official gazette cannot take place and per norms, all rules are to be mandatorily tabled before the Parliament. The Winter session of Parliament, which concluded on December 21, was the last working session of the current Lok Sabha to clear key legislative work.

Collect COVID data to take decisions, prepare systems: Experts

Over the last four weeks, COVID cases have gone up rapidly with JN.1 becoming the predominant strain. For an endemic infection, surges are common, but they will have to be anticipated and handled appropriately, says Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist, WHO, and chairperson, MSSRF. “There will be surges in the future. It is important to collect data in order to make decisions, in case another surge with a more deadly strain were to appear. Our systems will have to be prepared,” she adds. This includes having vaccines and drugs at hand to use if the need arises.

Kerala seeks guidelines from Supreme Court on circumstances under which Governor can reserve Bills for President’s consideration

Kerala has moved the Supreme Court seeking to lay down guidelines on the circumstances under which the Governor may reserve Bills presented to him for the consideration of the President, withhold his assent or return it to the Legislative Assembly. The State recently raised the plea through the amendment made to its earlier writ petition filed before the top court .Kerala has also sought the intervention of the top court to interpret the phrase “as soon as possible” in the first proviso to Article 200 of the Constitution on the timeline applicable to the disposal of the Bills presented to the Governor.

Interest rates up on two schemes; PPF remains static

The Union government on December 29 decided to raise the returns on the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme (SSAS) from 8% to 8.2%, and on 3-year time deposits from 7% to 7.1%, for the first quarter of 2024, while retaining the status quo on interest rates for all other small savings schemes. A small savings rate reset was keenly awaited as returns on these schemes had been hiked significantly ahead of the last Lok Sabha election in January 2019. However, there was no major rejig this time around and returns on the popular Public Provident Fund (PPF), which had been hiked to 7.9% ahead of the previous general election, remain frozen for yet another quarter at 7.1%.

JD(U) attacks BJP, framing 2024 Lok Sabha poll as a battle to save democracy and the Constitution

The Janata Dal (United) attacked the BJP in a strongly worded political resolution at its national council meeting on December 29, at a time when speculation is rife about the party switching sides and returning to the BJP-led NDA fold ahead of the 2024 general election. The resolution accused the BJP of using the narrative of Sanatan Dharma as a diversionary tactic while “undermining the rights backward community, Dalits, Adivasis and minority groups.”

Peace pact with ULFA paves way for lasting progress in Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the peace pact signed by the central and Assam governments with ULFA, saying the agreement paves the way for lasting progress in the state. The ULFA’s pro-talks faction on Friday signed a peace accord with the central and the Assam governments, agreeing to shun violence, surrender all arms, disband the organisation and join the democratic process.

UK says Venezuelan military exercise near Guyana border ‘unjustified’

Britain on Friday condemned the “unjustified” actions of Venezuela after Caracas ordered more than 5,600 armed forces personnel to participate in a military exercise near the border with Guyana in response to the UK sending a warship to the area. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said he was launching “a joint action of a defensive nature in response to the provocation and threat of the United Kingdom against peace and the sovereignty of our country”.

SpaceX launches secretive U.S. military spacecraft on research mission

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket blasted back into space on Thursday night to ferry the U.S. military’s secretive X-37B drone to a research mission. After weeks of delays, the rocket launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:07 pm Eastern Time (0107 GMT Friday) in a liftoff livestreamed on SpaceX’s website .It is unclear where exactly the uncrewed and autonomously operating spacecraft is headed on its seventh mission.

Real estate boom in Ayodhya ignites concerns over encroachment of Waqf properties

Mohammad Azam Qadri has written over a dozen letters over the last couple of years, to the Uttar Pradesh administration and the police, alleging encroachment on Waqf properties. “Encroachment has been taking place on Muslim cemeteries, Idgahs (open spaces for prayer), and mosques. I have written letters to the district authorities for protection of Waqf properties, but our representation is not taken seriously,” said Mr. Qadri, who is the president of the Sunni Central Waqf Board sub-committee, Ayodhya.

Argentina formally rejects BRICS membership

Argentine President Javier Milei has sent letters to BRICS leaders to formalise his decision to reject an invitation to join the grouping of major emerging economies, the presidency said on Friday. The bloc — made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — in August announced it was admitting six new members in a bid to counter the Western-led global order .The membership of Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates was due to take effect from January 1, 2024.

J&K BJP leaders meet families of slain civilians

BJP leaders visited the families of three civilians, who allegedly died following torture in custody on Friday. The three were detained by security forces immediately after the December 21 attack, in Poonch district’s Pir Panjal Valley. The leaders promised stern action against the culprits. Meanwhile, mobile Internet services have been restored in the region after a week. J&K BJP State president Ravinder Raina visited the families as well as the injured being treated at Surankote hospital in Poonch.

India in South Africa | India’s capitulation was worryingly swift

A little after India collapsed spectacularly to give South Africa an innings win in the First Test at the SuperSport Park on Thursday, the blue sky turned grey, then dark, and then it opened up. The rain was heavy, the wind strong .Bad timing, the Indian fans — there were many of them — would have accused the rain of. But, it would have taken a deluge for India to save this Test: another two days still remained. A Test match finishing well ahead of schedule is no rarity in these times of more aggressive style — including Bazball — influenced by white-ball cricket and the steady decline of grafters.