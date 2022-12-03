Morning Digest | Commenting on Collegium decisions ‘fashion’ for ex-judges, says SC; Moosewala murder mastermind held in U.S., says Punjab CM, and more

December 03, 2022 07:55 am | Updated 07:56 am IST

Reverberations from a blast in Mangaluru

“Welcome to prosperous Malnad known for people of sadbhava (good thoughts) and sajjanike (good conduct),” reads a board at an autorickshaw stand in Thirthahalli, a picturesque town in Shivamogga district in Karnataka. Nestled in the foothills of the Western Ghats and located on the banks of the river Tunga, Thirthahalli is known for its contributions to literature and the socialist movement. Residents of the town say Hindus and Muslims have always enjoyed an interdependent social life. But over the last few weeks, Thirthahalli has been in the news for the wrong reason — specifically, for being the place from where the majority of a group accused of devising an “Islamic terror module” hail.

Moosewala murder mastermind held in U.S., says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar of the ‘Lawrence gang’, allegedly involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, has been detained in the U.S.

We are the most transparent institution, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on December 2, 2022, said it had become a “fashion” for its former judges to comment on earlier decisions of the Collegium when they were part of it while adding that the apex court was the “most transparent institution”.

Eye on 2024 polls, BJP appoints Amarinder, Jakhar in national executive

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar as members of the party’s national executive, with its eye set on the 2024 parliamentary election.

MCD polls: redrawn ward boundaries in Okhla fuel allegations of ‘politically motivated’ manipulations

The Okhla Assembly constituency, which earlier comprised five municipal wards, has not seen any change in the number after the recent delimitation exercise. However, the redrawing of boundaries of four wards — Sarita Vihar, Zakir Nagar, Abul Fazal Enclave, and Madanpur Khadar West — has made Congress leaders and former Aam Aadmi Party councillors suspect that the “religious identity” of the residents may have played a role in the process.

Hope new councillors will put an end to our harassment, say street vendors

While many residents hope that the winning councillors will deliver on their promises of better sanitation, water supply, and primary healthcare, street vendors such as Anil Kumar hope that the elected civic representatives will bring them relief from frequent eviction drives by civic officials and the police.

Congress absorbed slave mentality by working with British before Independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 2, 2022, held four rallies and a long roadshow in Ahmedabad in a last-minute push to the party’s campaign ahead of the voting for the second phase on 93 assembly seats in Central and North Gujarat regions.

In its citadel Mainpuri, SP reaches out to Dalits; BJP pins hopes on anti-Yadav polarisation

Ever since the declaration of the by-elections for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, the urban agglomeration of Mainpuri town is witnessing visits by numerous political activists and leaders from the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While many have been stationed here, others came from neighbouring Etawah and the capital Lucknow to campaign in this high-profile election necessitated following the demise of SP founder and three-time former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh. “I have not seen such a huge movement of leaders in previous elections even during the SP rule, this time MLAs are sitting in a small house for hours,” said Jairam Singh, a local teacher.

Flight of doctors from Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre leaves patients in the lurch

In the second week of November, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had directed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to fill the vacant posts of doctors and paramedical staff at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) within the next 14 days.

Cameroon strike late to stun Brazil’s second string team 1-0

A late goal by skipper Vincent Aboubakar ended Cameroon’s 20-year wait for a win at the World Cup as the Indomitable Lions bowed out in style by beating a much-changed Brazil 1-0 at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16

Switzerland beat Serbia 3-2 in an incident-packed match on Friday to set up a last-16 meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | South Korea beats Portugal 2-1 to qualify for last-16

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that looked set to send the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on the number of goals scored.