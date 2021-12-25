Morning digest | Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian; Gurdwara staffer held in Kapurthala lynching, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, December 25, 2021, police said.

The police on Friday arrested one person and booked him for murder in connection with a group of people beating a man to death in Kapurthala, Punjab, dismissing the claim of possible sacrilege.

Following a tip-off about a possible movement of insurgents, trigger-happy armed forces shot dead 13 innocent civilians in Mon district of Nagaland on December 4. Rahul Karmakar reconstructs the events of that tragic day which have soured relations between the villagers and the armed forces and led to protests against the AFSPA

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced his resignation from the State’s Council of Ministers in a dramatic fashion by walking out of a Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat.

A day after the Uttarakhand police registered a First Information Report (FIR) regarding a religious event in Haridwar where calls were made for violence against Muslims, State Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said the hate videos had been pulled down from Facebook.

A MIG-21 Bison fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Jaisalmar, Rajasthan late on Friday evening. The pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha was killed in the accident.

For a spinner who remained fiery on the field and raucous fun off it, his walk towards the cricketing twilight proved to be a gentle breeze. An era concluded as Harbhajan Singh tweeted and added a YouTube video through which he announced his retirement on Friday.

India vice-captain K.L. Rahul on Friday indicated the team would continue with its five-bowler strategy in the first Test against South Africa but agreed the choice between Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer for the No. 5 batting slot was a tough one.

The silence of the political leadership over hate speeches against Muslims and a call for genocide at a religious conclave in Haridwar is deafening, say rights groups, Muslim organisations and eminent citizens.

A South African Cabinet minister on Friday urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid.

With India reporting nearly 358 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, an analysis of 183 of them by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found that nearly half were fully vaccinated. A little over a quarter had no international travel history but had likely come in contact with those who had got infected.

Delhi Chief and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Viswajit Rane’s decision to contest against his father, 82-year-old Congressman and 11-time MLA, Pratapsingh Rane from the Poriem Assembly constituency, while decrying the “mad rush for power” ahead of the Goa Assembly election.