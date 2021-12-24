Morning digest | Allahabad High Court urges PM, poll panel to postpone U.P. polls due to Omicron threat; FIR filed for promoting enmity after Haridwar hate speech, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Allahabad High Court has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties, and consider postponing the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election owing to rising cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

A day after videos of Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand calling on Hindu youth to become “Prabhakaran” and “Bhindranwale” went viral, the Uttarakhand Police on Thursday filed an FIR against “Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi” and others involved.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a review meeting on Thursday, directed top officials coordinating India's COVId-19 response, to maintain a “high level of vigil and alertness at all levels”.

A provision in delimitation acts from 1952 onward, which says other than population, factors like physical features, boundaries of administrative units, communication facilities and public convenience, should be taken into account while drawing constituency boundaries, has led to the Opposition’s concerns over the ongoing delimitation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The U.S. on Thursday authorised Merck & Co's antiviral pill for COVID-19 for certain high-risk adult patients, a day after giving the go-ahead to a similar but more effective treatment from Pfizer Inc.

Jurors on Thursday convicted a suburban Minneapolis police officer of two manslaughter charges in the killing of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist she shot during a traffic stop after she said she confused her gun for her Taser.

Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose precise social and personal commentary in such classics as “The White Album” and “The Year of Magical Thinking” made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of turbulent times, has died. She was 87.

While Muslim political parties have opposed amendments to the child marriage law to raise the age at marriage for women to 21, terming them an attack on personal laws, voices within the community advocating equal rights, have welcomed the move.

The blast at a court complex in Ludhiana and the recent incidents of lynching in Amritsar and Kapurthala over attempted sacrilege figured in a meeting of Congress members of Parliament from Punjab with party president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

Nepal’s Supreme Court has issued a show-cause notice to the government seeking clarification why notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is serving life imprisonment here in a murder case, should not be released from jail after spending 18 years in prison.