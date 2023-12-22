December 22, 2023 07:00 am | Updated 07:01 am IST

Under new law, doctors face two years of imprisonment for death due to negligence

Contrary to what Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the amended Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita Bill, 2023 (BNSS) does not provide a blanket exemption to doctors in cases of death due to negligence; instead, it prescribes a maximum two-year imprisonment in such cases, slightly lower than the punishment for other cases.

Caught in a row, RSS says it is not against a caste census

Days after one of its senior functionaries opposed a caste census, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday said that any such census should be used for the upliftment of society, emphasising that political parties must ensure that social harmony is not disrupted due to any reason.

Modi promised corrective measures for ‘serious’ security breach at Parliament

Terming the breach of Parliament security during the Winter Session that concluded on Thursday as “serious”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that corrective measures will be taken thereof. These remarks were reportedly made by Prime Minister Modi at the customary meeting over tea with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and leaders of different political parties at the end of the session. It was then that the he also made a note of the incident of a civilian sitting among the MLAs in the Assembly in Congress-ruled Karnataka. According to the sources, he remarked that such a massive security breach had not received any prominence.

Parliament passes new laws to repeal IPC, CrPC, and Evidence Act

The Parliament passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills — replacing the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively — with Rajya Sabha clearing the three Bills on Thursday. The Lok Sabha had earlier passed the Bills on Wednesday.

Three Army personnel killed in J&K ambush

Three Army personnel were killed and three others were injured as militants ambushed an Army vehicle in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri on December 21. Two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to an operation site when the terrorists fired on it at about 3:45 p.m. “The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our own troops. In the ongoing operation, troops sustained three fatal and three non-fatal casualties,” an Army spokesman said.

Never know who will need whom in future, Mayawati cautions INDIA bloc

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday said it was not appropriate to make comments about parties that are not part of the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as no one knows when they might need the other group. “It is not correct for anyone to make unnecessary comments on parties, like the BSP, which are not a part of the opposition bloc. I would suggest that parties should refrain from doing it because you can never say who will need whom in the future in the public interest,” she said in a statement.

Holders of Constitutional positions are involved in partisan politics, Kharge tells Congress meeting

Constitutional functionaries, who are responsible for protecting Opposition members, have become a part of partisan politics, and there are attempts to convert Parliament into a platform for the ruling party, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, said in his opening remarks to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday.

All schemes of the previous government will continue, Madhya Pradesh CM says

On the last day of the first session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said that all schemes of his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, including the Ladli Behna and Ladli Lakshmi schemes, would be continued by his government.

At least 15 killed after mass shooting at a Prague university, says city’s police chief

Prague’s police chief on December 21 said an armed man who killed at least 15 people was a student at a university where the mass shooting took place. Police and the Czech Republic’s Interior Ministry earlier said the suspect was dead. He has not been named publicly. Officers sealed off Jan Palach Square and evacuated the philosophy department building of Charles University, which is where the shooting took place.

Volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea | India sends relief material worth $1 million

India on December 21 sent relief material worth $1 million for the people affected by a volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea. A major volcanic eruption of Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea resulted in widespread damage and destruction in the island nation. More than 26,000 people were evacuated from the region affected by the volcanic eruption.

India vs SA 3rd ODI | Samson hits maiden ton; India has the last laugh

India rode on Sanju Samson’s maiden ODI century and Arshdeep Singh’s four-wicket haul to beat South Africa by 78 runs at Boland Park on Thursday and clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. Chasing 297, South Africa was off to a strong start as Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi put up a 59-run opening stand in quick time. Arshdeep then got Hendricks to play away from the body and edge a catch behind to the wicketkeeper.