Morning digest | Centre tells States to impose restrictions to combat Omicron; Sri Lanka detains 13 more Indian fishermen, and more

Revert to night curfews, containment zones to combat Omicron: Centre tells States
The Union Health Ministry has written to States to impose restrictions such as night curfews and declare containment zones if districts either have a 10% positivity rate or occupancy in oxygen-supported or Intensive Care Units rises to 40%.
LS sends bill to raise women’s age at marriage to standing committee
As the Lok Sabha on Tuesday sent the proposed law raising the age of marriage for women to 21 to a Standing Committee, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said it would ensure uniformity across all religions and communities.
AstraZeneca protection wanes after three months: Lancet study
The protection offered by the Oxford-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine declines after three months of receiving two doses, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.
‘Congress had asked for Aadhaar-voter ID link’
On the day Parliament passed the Bill linking the electoral roll with Aadhaar amid protests from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Government sources on Tuesday pointed out that political parties, including the Congress, had called for the linking.
13 more T.N. fishermen detained by Sri Lankan Navy
Thirteen Indian fishermen belonging to Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday evening on the charge of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). With this, the number of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the last three days has gone up to 68.
Dubai ruler ordered to pay ex-wife $700 million in divorce settlement
A British court has ordered the ruler of Dubai to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million), in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history.
Shringla to visit Myanmar, in first outreach to military regime
In the first such outreach to Myanmar’s military-backed regime, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla flew for a two-day visit to Naypyitaw and Yangon on Tuesday evening, to meet the State Administration Council (SAC) chaired by General Min Aung Hlaing, who toppled the elected government in February last.
DGCA revises guidelines on breath analyser tests
To ensure aviation safety is not compromised due to the consumption of alcohol of by pilots, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued revised guidelines for conducting pre-flight and post-flight breath analyser tests on the crew.
Delhi court frames charges in 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor
A Delhi court framed charges on Tuesday against four people, including the truck driver, in the 2019 accident case of the Unnao rape survivor, in which former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and five others were discharged on Monday.
Japan stun India 5-3 to set up title clash against Korea in ACT hockey
Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallist India suffered a stunning 3-5 defeat against Japan in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament here on Tuesday.