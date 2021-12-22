Morning digest | Centre tells States to impose restrictions to combat Omicron; Sri Lanka detains 13 more Indian fishermen, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Union Health Ministry has written to States to impose restrictions such as night curfews and declare containment zones if districts either have a 10% positivity rate or occupancy in oxygen-supported or Intensive Care Units rises to 40%.

As the Lok Sabha on Tuesday sent the proposed law raising the age of marriage for women to 21 to a Standing Committee, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said it would ensure uniformity across all religions and communities.

The protection offered by the Oxford-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine declines after three months of receiving two doses, according to a study published in The Lancet journal.

On the day Parliament passed the Bill linking the electoral roll with Aadhaar amid protests from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Government sources on Tuesday pointed out that political parties, including the Congress, had called for the linking.

Thirteen Indian fishermen belonging to Mayiladuthurai and Pudukottai districts of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Monday evening on the charge of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). With this, the number of fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the last three days has gone up to 68.

A British court has ordered the ruler of Dubai to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million), in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history.

In the first such outreach to Myanmar’s military-backed regime, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla flew for a two-day visit to Naypyitaw and Yangon on Tuesday evening, to meet the State Administration Council (SAC) chaired by General Min Aung Hlaing, who toppled the elected government in February last.

To ensure aviation safety is not compromised due to the consumption of alcohol of by pilots, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued revised guidelines for conducting pre-flight and post-flight breath analyser tests on the crew.

A Delhi court framed charges on Tuesday against four people, including the truck driver, in the 2019 accident case of the Unnao rape survivor, in which former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and five others were discharged on Monday.

Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallist India suffered a stunning 3-5 defeat against Japan in the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament here on Tuesday.