Morning digest | India-Sri Lanka fishers’ talks may resume; Pradeep Rawat to take over as India’s next envoy in China, and more

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said Pradeep Kumar Rawat, a Mandarin-speaking career diplomat, will take over as envoy in Beijing.

The Tamil Nadu government, which is keen on resolving the long-standing conflict in the Palk Bay, has been asked by the External Affairs Ministry to submit a list of probable participants from the fishing community in the State and tentative dates for the proposed talks between its fisherfolk and that of the Northern Province in Sri Lanka.

Congress leaders on Monday took a cautious approach to react to Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s endorsement of “public hanging” of culprits of sacrilege.

A Delhi court on Monday discharged former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and five co-accused in connection with the 2019 car accident suffered by the Unnao rape survivor in which the woman and her lawyer sustained injuries and two of her aunts were killed.

Market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday issued an order suspending futures trading in paddy (non-basmati), wheat, Bengal gram (chana dal), mustard seeds and its derivatives, soyabean and its derivatives, crude palm oil and green gram (moong dal) for a year, in a move believed to stem rising prices.

Rafa Nadal said on Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury in the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

A report on the effectiveness of the available vaccines in the country against the Omicron variant of COVID-19 would be available in a week, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

U.S. official Uzra Zeya has been appointed the country’s new Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. She will hold the position concurrently with her current role as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said via a statement.

Hundreds of girl citizens have written an open letter to parliamentarians urging them to vote against the government’s proposal to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 and have demanded that their agency to take decisions about their lives is not taken away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation came days after a high-level official of Kremlin announced that a trilateral meeting among President Putin, Mr. Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping was expected soon.