Morning Digest | Government calls for meeting with parties of suspended Rajya Sabha MPs; Sri Lanka arrests 55 Indian fishermen, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Sri Lankan Navy on December 19 seized eight Indian fishing vessels and arrested 55 fishermen on the charge of poaching.

Floor leaders of parties whose Rajya Sabha members are among the 12 suspended for the entire winter session of Parliament have been asked to attend a meeting with Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday morning to discuss a way out of the parliamentary logjam.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that seeks to link electoral rolls to Aadhaar number has been listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Bill allows electoral registration officers to ask for Aadhaar numbers of applicants wanting to register as voters to establish the identity of the applicant.

The J&K administration on Sunday called in the Army to ensure streamlined electricity supply for essential services in the Jammu division, in the wake of protests by the employees' umbrella organisation, Power Employees and Engineers Coordination Committee (PEECC), which is opposing the government move to privatise grid stations here.

Two violent deaths of leaders from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have rocked Alappuzha.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made early last month had been misunderstood.

Six teams of the Virudhunagar district police have fanned out to different parts of the State and Bengaluru in search of former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji in a cheating case.

K. Srikanth’s fine run at the BWF World badminton championship ended with a silver-medal finish after he lost the men’s singles summit clash to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 15-21, 20-22 here on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced the appointment of Britain's foreign secretary to become the country's lead negotiator with the European Union, after long-time ally David Frost resigned after a week political upheaval in the Conservative Party.

Low turnout and indifference among registered voters marked Hong Kong’s first elections since Beijing’s radical overhaul of the Special Administrative Region’s electoral system.

Expanding its footprint to south Kashmir, J&K Peoples Conference (PC) held a massive rally in the once Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bastion in Shangus on Sunday, with party chief Sajad Lone saying, “The issue of Article 370 is sacrosanct and its demand will never die. It is not subservient to our raising of the issue. The chapter of Article 370, contrary to what Delhi thinks, is not closed.”