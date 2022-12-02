Morning Digest | LeT, JeM shifting base to Afghanistan, claims former Security chief; face can be used as boarding pass in Delhi, Bengaluru, Varanasi airports, and more

December 02, 2022 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

Taliban is allowing LeT and JeM to shift base to Afghanistan, claims former Afghan Security chief

Despite its engagement with the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, India must not let its guard down, said former Afghanistan intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil, warning that Pakistani terror groups targeting India like Jaish e Mohammad and Lashkar e Toiba have shifted bases to Afghanistan with help from the Taliban, and have access to more technology and territory.

G-20 of ‘extraordinary importance’, unparalleled in our history: Jaishankar

India on December 1, 2022 took over as the President of the G-20 for next year’s summit that is scheduled to be held in New Delhi. The occasion was marked by a range of public events and announcements including the lighting of one hundred monuments and landmarks across the country. Marking the occasion, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said the occasion bestows India with a great responsibility.

T.N. counters argument that animals, like persons, were protected by Constitution

The Tamil Nadu government on December 1, 2022, argued before the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court hearing the Jallikattu case that a duty to ensure the well-being of an animal does not give a concomitant right to the animal to demand well-being.

“Rights are given by law made by human beings. Rights are of two kinds — against the State or fellow human beings and against nature. There is no concept of the rights of animals… There is only the concept of making sure that in the course of relationships with animals, we follow certain moral norms… and the underlining moral norm is not to cause any pain or suffering,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Tamil Nadu, submitted before the five-judge Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph.

Now use your face as boarding pass at Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru airports

Passengers traveling from Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru will be able to use their face as a boarding pass from December 1 to enter these airports, access the security check area, and enter the boarding gate. Travelers will have to mandatorily provide their Aadhaar details to avail themselves of this service.

Is there a compelling reason to release GM mustard, SC asks govt.

The Supreme Court on December 1, 2022 asked the government whether there is a “compelling reason” for it to press forward with the release of GM mustard, asking if the Indian agriculture will be “doomed” if not for GM crops.

Central Trade Unions call national meet to mull indefinite strike

Ten Central Trade Unions that met on Thursday have decided to hold a convention of various unions and federations on January 30 (Martyrs’ Day) at the national capital to decide on a course of action, including a proposal to go on indefinite strike against the policies of the Centre.

Low voter turnout in first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

A low turnout marked the first phase of voting in the Gujarat Assembly elections, with the 89 seats in Saurashtra and south Gujarat which went to the polls on Thursday registering a turnout of 60.2%. In the 2017 elections, more than 65% turnout was registered in these districts.

Modi covers Ahmedabad in a mega roadshow, attacks Congress for ‘Ravan’ jibe

Campaigning in his home State of Gujarat on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired back at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “Ravan” comment targeting him.

Frappart ends 92-year wait for a female referee at a men’s World Cup

Stephanie Frappart’s appointment as match referee for Thursday’s crunch World Cup clash between Germany and Costa Rica is a step forward for women in a “sexist sport”, according to Costa Rica manager Luis Fernando Suarez.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Japan roar back again to beat Spain and advance to last 16

Japan staged their second stunning turnaround of the World Cup when they beat 2010 champions Spain 2-1 on Thursday with two quick-fire goals and advanced to the last 16 along with their beaten opponents.