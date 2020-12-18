Morning Digest: Government, BJP firm on farm laws; Biden taps native American Deb Haaland as interior secretary, and more

Government, BJP firm on farm laws
On a day when the Supreme Court asked the Union government if it was possible to suspend executive action on the three farm related laws till the deadlock with agitating farmers was resolved, the BJP decided to forge ahead with its intensive outreach programme to farmers, explaining the advantages of the laws.
In historic pick, Biden taps Deb Haaland as interior secretary
President-elect Joe Biden selected New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as his nominee for interior secretary on Thursday, a historic pick that would make her the first Native American to lead the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over the nation’s tribes for generations.
Kerala CM asks PM to 'correct' Central agencies
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday invoked the spirit of federalism to seek the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent inquiries by Central agencies from deteriorating into politically motivated fault-finding missions aimed at tarnishing the image of the State government.
India ranks 111 out of 162 countries on personal freedom index
A global ranking of personal, civil and economic freedom released on Thursday placed India at 111 out of 162 countries. The Human Freedom Index 2020, which uses data from 2008 to 2018, by the Cato Institute in the United States and Fraser Institute in Canada, noted a decrease in personal freedoms since 2008 globally.
Estimated cost of Central Vista revamp plan, without PMO, goes up to ₹13,450 cr.
The government’s latest proposal for the redevelopment of Central Vista before an expert panel of the Ministry of Environment and Forest dropped the proposed new Prime Minister’s Office from the plan, while revising the estimated cost from ₹11,794 crore to ₹13,450 crore.
Supreme Court to decide on Friday if Kunal Kamra, Ruchita Taneja face contempt action
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will pass orders on Friday on pleas to initiate contempt proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja for scandalising the court and the highest judiciary with their tweets.
European Union, U.K. leaders concede big gaps remain in post-Brexit talks
The U.K. and the European Union provided sober updates on December 17 on the state of post-Brexit trade discussions, with only two weeks to go before a potentially chaotic split.
House panel members want free food grain scheme extended
At a meeting of a parliamentary committee held on Tuesday, members demanded that the free food grain scheme started by the government as part of the rescue package to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, that ended on November 30, should be extended.
Will not be cowed down, says Mamata on Central deputation of IPS officers
Describing the Government of India’s order of Central deputation for three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection a “colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that West Bengal was “not going to cow down in front of expansionist and undemocratic force.”
Sonia convenes meeting of senior leaders on Dec. 19
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of senior leaders including some members from group of 23 (G-23) dissenters at her residence on December 19 to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections, on-going farmers’ agitation and the government skipping the winter session of Parliament, a senior leader of the party said on Thursday.
WHO investigators to head to China to study COVID-19 origins
A team of international investigators led by the World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to go to China in early January to study the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak, which first began in Wuhan, in southwestern Hubei province, late last year.
Inter-faith couple from Shahjahanpur find safe haven in Delhi
An inter-faith couple from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who were constrained to leave the State fearing harassment at the hands of vigilante groups, has found a safe haven here in the capital under the direction of the Delhi High Court.
Pre-consultation with Tata Trusts ‘going around’, Shapoorji Pallonji Group tells SC
Pre-consultation with Tata Trusts was “going around” contrary to what is expected from a board-managed company under the Companies Act, minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group submitted in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
Govt. plans $60-bn investment to bolster gas infrastructure
Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the government had planned a $60-billion investment for creating gas infrastructure in the country till 2024, and that gas’s share in the energy mix is expected to rise to 15% by 2030.
Russia banned from Olympics, FIFA WC
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the country’s flag, but halved the period of the ban to two from four years.