Morning Digest | China builds ropeway at India-Bhutan junction; Jaishankar says world sees Pakistan as epicentre of terrorism, and more

December 16, 2022 07:48 am | Updated 07:48 am IST

China builds ropeway at India-Bhutan junction

China has set up a ropeway near the Torsa Nala on its side of the India-Bhutan-China tri-junction and is strengthening roads and other infrastructure along the entire eastern sector, according to defence sources. In the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector, which saw a scuffle last week, defence officials with knowledge of the area said that China had stepped up patrols some years ago to assert its claims in the area, after finding that their grazers could not move in and out. “What irks the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is that the Indian Army holds the dominating heights which give a complete view of the bowl,” noted two of the sources.

World sees Pakistan as ‘epicentre’ of terrorism: EAM Jaishankar

The world sees Pakistan as the “epicentre” of terrorism, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in United Nations on December 15, asserting that the international community has not forgotten where the menace stems from, despite the brain fog induced by over two years of Covid-19.

43 policemen convicted for killing 10 Sikhs in 1991

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday convicted 43 policemen for culpable homicide in a case relating to the killing of 10 Sikhs in the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh in 1991. They were sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹10,000. However, the Bench of Justice Ramesh Sinha and justice Saroj Yadav set aside the murder conviction given by a lower court. It said there was “no ill-will between the accused and those killed. The accused were public servants and their object was the advancement of public justice”.

States can enact laws on uniform civil code, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tells Rajya Sabha

States are empowered to enact personal laws that decide issues such as succession, marriage and divorce, in their endeavour to secure a uniform civil code (UCC), Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Minister made these remarks in a written reply to a question posed by Communist Party of India (Marxist) member John Brittas, asking whether the Centre was aware of the States formulating their own laws with respect to the UCC.

The Gambia children deaths | WHO drew premature link with India-made cough syrups, says drugs regulator

The WHO drew a premature link between the deaths of children in Gambia and the four India-made cough syrups which adversely impacted the image of the country's pharmaceutical products across the globe, India's drug regulator has told the global health body.

New appointment system needed to erase issues in higher judiciary, Rijiju tells RS

The issue of vacancies and appointments in the higher judiciary will continue to arise until a new system is created, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on December 15, 2022. The Law Minister’s comments, made while giving answers to supplementaries during the Question Hour, comes in the midst of an ongoing war of words between the government and the Supreme Court over the delay in appointments to the higher judiciary.

Bihar hooch tragedy echoes in Parliament; BJP MPs seek action against Nitish Govt

The Bihar hooch tragedy echoed in Parliament on Thursday, disrupting the Rajya Sabha proceedings where Treasury benches raised slogans against the Bihar Government, while in the Lok Sabha, a BJP MP termed the deaths “mass murder”. In the Lok Sabha, the hooch deaths dominated the Zero Hour, when members can raise issues of national importance. BJP MP from Saran [where the hooch tragedy took place] Rajiv Pratap Rudy demanded that the Home Ministry send a team and seek a report from the Bihar Government. He claimed that the death toll in the tragedy had gone up to 52 and the numbers could further increase.

Petrol prices high in six non-BJP ruled States due to high VAT: Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that petrol prices remained high in six non-BJP ruled States of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Jharkhand as the State governments had not reduced value-added tax (VAT).

Curbing air pollution in India needs efforts across South Asia: World Bank report

India has six large airsheds, some of them shared with Pakistan, between which air pollutants move. While existing measures by the government can reduce particulate matter, significant reduction is possible only if the territories spanning the airsheds implement coordinated policies, says a report by the World Bank made public on Thursday.

House panel, Home Secretary quiz Delhi airport officials

A parliamentary standing committee has questioned the officials of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on infrastructure gaps at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport resulting in over-crowding, long queues and passengers missing their flights in the recent past.

JD(U)-RJD merger talk brings opportunities for BJP, anxiety for some JD(U) MLAs

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s statement that his deputy and Rashtiya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the leader of the Mahagathbandhan for the 2025 Assembly polls has not been a huge surprise for the alliance’s political rival, the BJP, which says that this was “part of the deal” struck between Mr. Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad before the alliance was finalised.

Broadcasting to be brought under Prasar Bharati route: I&B Minister

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said all the existing broadcasting of Central Government Ministries, State/UT Governments and related entities would have to be brought under the Prasar Bharati route as per the new guidelines.

After government, RSS mouthpiece criticises Collegium system

Amid differences between the Central government and Supreme Court on the Collegium system of appointing judges, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) mouthpiece Panchjanya has carried a seven-page cover story criticising the way appointments and transfers of judges are being done in India.