Morning Digest: Democracy prevailed, says Biden after U.S. Electoral College confirms his win; British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to meet EAM Jaishankar today

Speaking at Wilmington Delaware after the Electoral College had officially given him enough votes to be declared President, Democratic candidate Joe Biden said that American democracy had been tested and had proved to be strong. He described at length the Trump campaign’ s legal challenges to the November 3 presidential election results and criticised Republican lawmakers and officials who had joined a Texas lawsuit to overturn the results of the vote in key battleground states that he had won.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on NATO-ally Turkey for its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday.

A Sikh child performs 'Gatka' Indian martial art at National highway at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur during the 18th day of the ongoing farmers protest against farm laws, in Delhi on December 14, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other Ministers on Tuesday as part of a three-day visit to India, expected to prepare for an expected visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson next month.

As several thousand farmers held hunger strikes and dharnas at Delhi’s border and across the country on Monday, demanding a repeal of the three recent agricultural marketing laws, the Centre continued to engage with individual elements in the farmers’ movement, in an effort to restart negotiations and broker a settlement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will lay the foundation for what is billed to be the world’s largest hybrid renewable energy park to generate 30,000 MW power through solar panels and windmills on 72,600 hectares area along the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

The perpetrators of the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh have not yet been brought to justice for their action, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswamy. At an event organised by an Indian think tank on Monday, the envoy said, taking forward the memory of the events of 1971 is part of the cooperative vision of South Asia.

A policeman was killed as militants made a bid on the life of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Haji Pervez Ahmad in Srinagar on Monday morning.

New York on Monday inoculated its first healthcare worker, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, marking a pivotal turn in the U.S. effort to control the deadly virus.

The “unprovoked aggression” on the Himalayan frontiers is a reminder of how the world is changing, how existing agreements are being challenged, how power is being asserted not just in the Himalayas but across the Indo-Pacific, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, referring to the ongoing stand-off with China in Eastern Ladakh.

The COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, a digitised platform, will be used to track the enlisted beneficiaries and the COVID-19 vaccines on a real-time basis, according to the COVID-operational guidelines released by the Health Ministry recently.

The first of three stealth frigates, Himgiri, being built by the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE) under Project 17A for the Navy was launched into water on Monday. In Goa, the 5th and the last of the Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) in the series, Saksham, being built at Goa Shipyard Limited, was launched into water and is expected to be delivered to the Coast Guard by October 2021.

India’s retail inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) moderated marginally in November to 6.93%, from 7.61% recorded in October, with food price inflation cooling off to 9.43% from 11% in the previous month.

The last week has been the worst yet for N.F.M. Fahim’s family residing in Colombo. The 38-year-old and his wife lost their new-born to COVID-19 on December 8, and even before they could process the devastating news from the hospital, authorities were ready to hand over the baby’s ashes to them.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group was among “multiple” entities that on Monday put in preliminary bids for buying the government’s stake in loss-making carrier Air India.

With two days remaining for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to begin, both India and Australia are far from certain about some of the key batting slots. But the two legends after whom the trophy for the Test series is named were unequivocal about their choice for Mayank Agarwal's opening partner.