Morning Digest | Argentina beats Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final; U.S. forensic firm says Stan Swamy’s computer was hacked since 2014, and more

December 14, 2022 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST

Stan Swamy’s computer was hacked since 2014, says U.S. forensic firm

Late Father Stan Swamy’s computer was compromised by the same attacker who hacked the computers of co-accused Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case, U.S.-based digital forensics firm, Arsenal Consulting, has found.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Julian Alvarez, Lionnel Messi steer Argentina past Croatia into final

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez scored twice and earned a penalty converted by Lionel Messi as they swept past Croatia 3-0 on December 13 and into the World Cup final where they will face either holders France or Morocco at the weekend. While all eyes were on Argentina captain Messi and his fifth bid to win the one major trophy eluding him, it was Alvarez who stole the show, earning the penalty and scoring once in each half including after a scintillating 50-metre run.

Uproar in Parliament over Arunachal clash; Opposition stage walkout

The Opposition staged a walkout in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday after being denied a discussion on the recent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. As the Lok Sabha convened for the day, Speaker Om Birla directed that Question Hour be taken up. However, members of the Opposition, led by Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Gaurav Gogoi and DMK’s T.R. Baalu demanded a discussion on the border situation.

Collegium recommends five judges to be appointed to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on December 13, 2022 recommended the names of five judges for appointment as apex court judges and three for elevation as Chief Justices (CJ) of High Courts (HC).

After missing Deepavali deadline, India-U.K. FTA talks restart with Goyal-Badenoch meeting

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart Kemi Badenoch held the sixth round of discussion on the India-U.K. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) which had been stalled over multiple issues, including reported Indian demand for greater number of student visas and political turmoil in the U.K.

OIC chief ’s visit to LoC sparks fresh criticism

India on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, strongly condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) saying the outfit has “lost its credibility”. The comment from the Ministry of External Affairs came after the Secretary General of the OIC Hissein Brahim Taha visited the Line of Control from the Pakistani side and was briefed by the situation by the Pakistan military. Mr. Taha also offered prayers and met the people who were allegedly affected by shelling from the Indian side.

Bilkis Bano plea | SC judge Justice Bela M Trivedi recuses from hearing against early release of convicts

Supreme Court judge, Justice Bela M. Trivedi, on December 13, 2022 recused herself from hearing a writ petition filed by Bilkis Bano against a Gujarat government decision to prematurely release 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-raping her during the 2002 riots.

International travel is yet to shake off pandemic blues but students go abroad in record numbers

Even as international travel, whether for employment or tourism or business, is yet to fully bounce back from its pandemic-induced trough, the first 11 months of 2022 have witnessed a record number of Indian students go abroad on student visas. According to the statistics placed before the Parliament by the Bureau of Immigration (BoI), as many as 6,48,678 students have gone abroad on student visas up to November 30, 2022, which is an all-time high compared with the student movement figures in the past five years.

Opposition reminds government of Nehru stance during 1962 war

The Opposition members, who were denied the opportunity to seek clarifications in the Rajya Sabha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement on Tuesday on the India-China stand-off, reminded the Modi Government about the 1962 India-China war, when Parliament discussed the incursions at length. The then Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had rejected outrightly the idea of holding a secret session at that time, the Opposition said.

Govt. spreading falsehoods on demonetisation, says Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday accused the BJP members of spreading “falsehoods” about the benefits of demonetisation with no regard for actual data. Participating in a discussion on Supplementary Demand for Grants in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Krishnanagar also asked whether the role of the Enforcement Directorate was only to harass citizens or was it to actually track down and catch the perpetrators of financial crimes.

Govt. ‘casual’ about setting up Disability Centres, must pursue it earnestly: Parliamentary Panel

With just 55-60 District Disability Rehabilitation Centres (DDRC) made functional so far out of the targeted 269 in designated districts, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has said that it feels the Union Government is “somewhat casual” in its approach to complete this task.

Data helps any country meet its developmental goals: G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

India’s G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that the data is a key aspect to help any country meet its developmental goals and India has benefitted from the same. Addressing the G-20 Development Working Group Meeting in Mumbai, he pitched for the dissemination of data by the government in a granular form and said that sharing aggregated information is not good.

Only one-fourth of sanctioned solar power projects took off, says Minister

The Union government has so far sanctioned the development of solar projects with a capacity of nearly 39,000 MW but only a fourth have actually been commissioned so far, reveal figures presented by R.K. Singh, Minister for New and Renewable Energy, at the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.