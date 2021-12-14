Morning Digest | Inflation spikes again in November to 4.91%, Bombay HC seeks Centre’s response on plea against photo in PM CARES website, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

European Foreign Ministers slapped sanctions on Russian mercenary outfit Wagner on Monday and drew up what they warned would be an unprecedented economic response to any military assault on Ukraine.

Following a meeting of G7 Ministers in Liverpool at the weekend, where the U.S. and major allies warned the Kremlin of “massive” consequences if it invades, the 27 EU Ministers met on Monday in Brussels.

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the Union government to file an affidavit in a plea seeking deletion of the photo and name of the Prime Minister from the PM CARES Fund’s official website.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Vikrant Chavan, a member of the Congress party.

India’s retail inflation hardened for the second month in a row in November touching 4.91% from 4.48% recorded in October, with urban parts of the country experiencing a sharper rise in prices at a pace of 5.54% and vegetable prices jumping 7.45% from the previous month.

Two policemen were killed and 12 others were injured in a militant attack on a police bus at Zewan area near Srinagar on Monday afternoon.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in a separate operation in Srinagar's Rangreth area earlier in the day.

Two-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimens do not induce enough neutralising antibodies against the Omicron coronavirus variant, British scientists found, indicating that increased infections in those previously infected or vaccinated may be likely.

Traders in the vicinity of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi celebrated Monday’s inauguration of the corridor connecting it to the Ganges by lighting diyas and counting the increase in business.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation in October had proposed an Emergency Response Plan (ERP) in all States to deal with helicopter accidents or emergencies, including making contingency documents available to all districts. It was reiterated that the focus of the ERP should be on managing a crisis by covering aspects of who to contact, how to act and what resources to use.

From regulation of crypto currencies and the controversy over offering namaz in Gurugram, to a demand for bringing in a law that would punish political parties that did not fulfil the promises made in their manifestos, Lok Sabha MPs raised a host of issues under Matters of Urgent Public Importance.

Amidst opposition to the proposed anti-conversion Bill, Karnataka Cabinet Ministers indicated on Monday that separate legislation against “love jihad” would follow.

Ahead of the commencement of the winter session of the State Legislature, Energy Minister Sunil Kumar defended the anti-conversion Bill. He said the BJP Government would bring a separate law against “love jihad.”

Long lines formed on Monday at vaccination centres across England as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get booster shots to protect themselves against the Omicron variant, as the U.K. recorded its first death of a patient infected with omicron.

Markets regulator SEBI’s proposal of treating all orders emanating from application programming interface (API) as algorithmic — or algo — orders can restrict growth of such trading in India, brokerage houses said.

In market parlance, algo trading refers to any order that is generated using automated execution logic.

Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team is expected to appeal after two protests it made against Max Verstappen and Red Bull at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were rejected by the stewards.

The man in Mercedes’ sights is race director Michael Masi and his controversial decision to withdraw the Safety Car for the final lap. The appeal is likely to relate to the way in which the Safety Car rules were applied by Masi at the end of the race following a crash by Williams’ driver Nicholas Latifi.