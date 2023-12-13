December 13, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST

India and 152 other members vote overwhelmingly at U.N. General Assembly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to demand a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza in a strong demonstration of global support for ending the Israel-Hamas war. The vote also shows the growing isolation of the United States and Israel. India was among the 153 members who voted in favour.

PM Modi kicks off AI summit, calling for inclusivity and warns of challenges

The annual Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence Summit kicked off in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on , with discussions on AI issues like safety and development challenges. 29 countries, from North and South America, Europe and Asia are part of GPAI. China is not a member; the previous summit was held in Osaka, Japan, and India will be the lead chair of the grouping in 2024.

Rajya Sabha passes Bill to appoint Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

The Rajya Sabha passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, the legislation that will guide the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Election Commissioners (EC) in future.

LS clears Bills for women’s quota in J&K, Puducherry Assemblies

The Lok Sabha passed two Bills to extend the provisions of the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act – that grants 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures – to the Union Territories of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir, but the debate was dominated by December 11th’s Supreme Court verdict on the abrogation of Article 370.

Rishi Sunak gets a respite after U.K. lawmakers vote in favour of the Rwanda migration bill

British lawmakers have voted to support the government’s plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda, keeping alive a policy that has angered human rights groups and cost the U.K. at least $300 million, without a single flight getting off the ground. The bill seeks to overcome a ruling by the U.K. Supreme Court that the plan to send migrants who reach Britain across the English Channel in boats to Rwanda – where they would stay permanently — is illegal.

Mohan Yadav to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM on Dec. 13; PM Modi to attend ceremony

Mohan Yadav will take oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh at a ceremony in capital Bhopal on December 13. The new government will also have two deputy CMs — Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Assembly Speaker.

Parliamentary proceedings | Government defends onion export ban

The government defended its decision to ban onion export, stating that sometimes Indian consumers should get priority to get essential goods at appropriate prices. “I understand the concern, but if there are crop shortages and if there are difficulties of getting something as essential as onion to the market, we will have to ensure that Indian consumers get the priority and therefore, sometimes we need to come up with these measures,” Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sanjay Raut charged with sedition for writing ‘objectionable’ article against Prime Minister Modi

The Yavatmal police registered a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, accusing him of sedition for allegedly writing an objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana. Hitting back, Mr. Raut accused the BJP of “censorship”. “The BJP had no right to say that it stood up against the Emergency because the fight was against such kind of censorship. The criticism in Saamana is political,” he said.

Aggressively probing attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco, says FBI chief

A U.S. delegation led by Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Christopher A. Wray held a meeting with the National Investigation Agency chief Dinkar Gupta and other senior officials. He informed the agency that the FBI was aggressively investigating the attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

Amit Shah is unaware of history, Rahul says in response to the Home Minister blaming Nehru for the Kashmir issue

Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah for blaming the late first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, for the Kashmir “blunder”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Mr. Shah did not know history as he had “the habit of rewriting it”. On December 11, during a debate on two Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Bills, Mr. Shah had asserted that it was Nehru’s “blunder” to agree to take the Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

No GST dues pending, some States have not submitted AG's report: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre said no GST dues of any State are pending before it and that some state governments have not submitted AG's authenticated certificate for release of their share of funds. The narrative that GST dues are pending from the Centre is not correct and is a "misnomer" as States have not submitted AG's report, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said replying to a supplementary question in Rajya Sabha.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren skips sixth summons from ED in land scam case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren skipped the sixth summons of the Enforcement Directorate in a land scam case. Instead of appearing before the ED office in Ranchi, he attended the government programme Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar in Dumka.

Amid Maratha quota stir, Chairperson of Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission resigns

Amid the raging Maratha quota stir, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission Justice (retired) Anand Nirgude has resigned from his post, prompting the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to decry governmental interference in the working of the Commission that was tasked to look into the socio-economic backwardness of the Maratha community.

Sabarimala: Kerala Government scrambles to defend Opposition criticism that it has abandoned pilgrims

The Kerala Government appeared to scramble to fend off Opposition criticism that the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administration had dismally failed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Sabarimala pilgrimage. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired a special meeting in Idukki to mitigate the rush at Sabarimala.

