Morning Digest | Supreme Court seeks report on completion of trial in Lakhimpur case; India’s direct tax revenue growth accelerates to 24.3% by November, and more

December 13, 2022 07:40 am | Updated 07:41 am IST

“How long should Ashish Mishra remain in jail without bail?” Supreme Court asks

The Supreme Court on Monday asked how long Ashish Mishra, a Union Minister’s son and accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and killings case, should be in custody without bail. A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Krishna Murari said a balance ought to be struck among factors which include holding a fair trial, providing protection to victims and witnesses and consideration for the rights of the accused.

NCP MP raises concern over rare diseases, says no patient has benefited from new policy

Rajya Sabha MP from the Nationalist Congress Party Fauzia Khan on Friday raised concerns over the benefits of the National Policy of Rare Diseases (NPRD) not reaching any patient with rare diseases even after several months since its introduction. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notified the NPRD in March 2021. In May, it increased the funding support to ₹50 lakh per patient with diseases classified as rare for their treatment.

Need to shun ‘shortcuts’ for political gain: Vaishnaw

India will have to evolve a sustainable development model across the country that shuns shortcuts for political gain, said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent calls for the same, and efforts to raise a public debate on “freebie” culture in electoral politics.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry blocks Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on December 12, 2022 issued directions for blocking the smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT platform Vidly TV, for allegedly running a web series that was aimed at sowing hatred and division among Indian communities.

Bilkis Bano review petition to be listed before Bench for consideration through circulation, says SC

The counsel for Bilkis Bano, a gang-rape survivor in the Gujarat riots, on December 12 made an urgent mentioning before the Supreme Court for the early listing of her review petition. Ms. Bano has sought a review of a Supreme Court judgment of May 2022. The judgment had paved the way for the Gujarat government to consider and release 11 convicts serving life sentence in her case under the State’s Premature Release Policy of 1992.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to attend UNSC meetings on multilateral reform and terrorism

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit New York to participate in two high-level Ministerial meetings at the UN Security Council that will take up reform in the UN Security Council and the global counter-terror campaign on December 14 and 15. During the visit, the Indian Minister will unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi within the premises of the United Nations.

Liquor bottling facility found operating on school campus in Odisha

Odisha excise department has stumbled upon an illegal liquor bottling facility operating from a school campus in Sundargarh district. Acting on a tip-off, Rourkela excise personnel conducted a raid on the school at Phuljhar village in Nuagaon block of Sundargarh. They found 936 litres of liquor worth ₹6.2 lakh.

Scindia visits Delhi airport amidst complaints of brawls, overcrowding, missed flights

Amidst complaints of over-crowding, missed flights and brawls at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday made a visit to the airport following which additional measures were announced for better management of passenger experience.

Congress alleges fraud in Gujarat Assembly elections

Alleging electoral fraud, the Congress on Monday claimed that on average 6.5% of the total votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly elections were cast in the last hour of polling. They alleged that in many seats this number went up to 11%, which is impossible, the party said.

Don’t refer to caste, religion in House: Om Birla takes strong exception to Telangana MP’s comment

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday took strong exception to Telangana Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy alluding to his own caste during a discussion in the House. The Speaker said a strict action would be taken if this was repeated. During the question hour, Mr. Reddy had alleged that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had indicated to his caste as being responsible for his ‘weak Hindi’ when responding to a question by him.

Direct tax revenue growth accelerated to 24.3% by November

India’s net direct tax collections picked up pace over the past month to touch ₹8.77 lakh crore by November 30, 24.3% higher than the same period a year ago and constituting nearly two-third of the Budget target for 2022-23. The direct tax kitty, net of refunds, had crossed ₹7 lakh crore by September 17, 23.3% higher than 2021-22, but that growth had slowed to 16.3% by October 8, when net direct tax collections stood at ₹7.45 lakh crore.

More than 11,000 children killed or wounded in Yemen since 2015: UNICEF

More than 11,000 children have been killed or wounded in the conflict in Yemen since 2015, the U.N. Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Monday, a week after it launched a multi-billion global funding drive. Yemen's Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis have been escalating an economic war amid stalling U.N.-led efforts for a new truce since an earlier pact expired on October 2, leading to more humanitarian pain.

Police raid more European Union Parliament offices in corruption probe

Belgian police conducted more raids at European Parliament offices on Dec. 12 as the legislature’s President pledged to launch an internal investigation into corruption allegations and the bloc’s top official called for the creation of an EU-wide independent ethics body.