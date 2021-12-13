Morning Digest | RBI Governor, PM signal reforms in trouble-prone urban co-operative banks; row over regressive question in CBSE English paper, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday indicated that the banking regulator will ring in sweeping regulatory changes to reform urban co-operative banks that have been plagued by a spate of failures, and warned people against parking their savings in banks offering high returns.

The S-400 missile system deal is a symbol of the strength of India’s “sovereignty” said a Russian official, denying that the deal or other major agreements due to be signed during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin last Monday had been put on the backburner due to concerns over U.S. sanctions.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the viral infection, his office said on Sunday.

President Ramaphosa contracted COVID-19 infection on a day when the country recorded a new high of 37,875 new infections overnight, dramatically up from the previous day’s 17,154 new cases.

After the recent civilian killings in Nagaland, there is a clamour in the northeast States to revoke the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or the AFSPA. However, four years ago, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decision to remove areas under the AFSPA was resisted by at least two States — Assam and Manipur — both ruled by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Students, parents and national politicians have expressed outrage at the content of a reading comprehension passage in a Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 10 English examination, held on Friday.

“What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parents authority over the children… In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline,” read the conclusion of the passage, which appeared to blame indiscipline among teenagers on a “feminist revolt”.

Addressing the Bharatiya Kisan Union’s first mahapanchayat after the government and Samyukt Kisan Morcha arrived at an agreement, national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said if the incumbent government didn’t change its ideology, it will be voted out of power.

The need for a booster or additional COVID-19 vaccine dose or reduction in time gap between two doses of the available vaccines are being examined, said Dr. Samiran Panda, Head, Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Sunday adding that an alarmist intervention doesn’t help.

The Group of Seven economic powers told Russia on Sunday to “de-escalate” its military buildup near the Ukrainian border, warning that an invasion would have “massive consequences” and inflict severe economic pain on Moscow.

Britain on Sunday announced additional measures to stop the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including the extension of booster jabs to people over 30.

From Tuesday, fully vaccinated contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to take daily lateral flow tests for seven days. But those who have not had one or two shots of a COVID vaccine will have to self-isolate for 10 days, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion.

Hamilton was cruising past Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles Sunday in a race he controlled until Nicholas Latifi crashed with five laps remaining. F1 sent out the safety car for a cleanup and resumed the race with one lap remaining.

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cotrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have been ruled out of the upcoming Twenty20 International series against Pakistan after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival here on December 9.

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans scored twice as Leicester City thrashed Newcastle United 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.