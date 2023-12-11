December 11, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

India denies U.S. news outlet’s report on Khalistan sympathisers

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) “strongly” denied that a written order was issued last April to deal with the threat of Khalistan sympathisers in the western countries. The remark from MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came soon after the U.S.-based online news outlet The Intercept reported that the official order was signed by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and listed several pro-Khalistan figures.

Supreme Court verdict to respond on petitioners claim that Article 370 assumed ‘permanent character’

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to give its verdict on the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on December 11, primarily on the cardinal issue raised by petitioners as to whether the now-extinct provision was part of the basic structure and beyond the amending powers of Parliament.

Fourth meeting of leaders of INDIA bloc will be held on December 19

Leaders of the INDIA bloc will meet on December 19 in Delhi. This will be the bloc’s first meeting in three months as all activities related to it were paused with the Congress focusing on the five-State Assembly elections. The top agenda of the meeting is to begin talks on seat sharing as was resolved in the bloc’s last meeting held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1.

BJP to select Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 11; Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan choices likely to impact decision

The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to select its Chief Minister for Madhya Pradesh on December 11, as its legislature party meeting is scheduled to be held that evening in the State capital in the presence of the party’s three central observers. In last month’s Assembly election, the BJP won a massive majority with 163 seats. The Congress, which was hoping to wrest power in the State, could only manage 66 seats.

India to receive Trade Ministers from Switzerland, Norway for ‘critical talks’ this week

As Trade Ministers from Switzerland and Norway visit Delhi this week, officials say they remain optimistic of reaching an agreement on a trade pact with Nordic countries in the next few months, although several outstanding issues remain and Indian trade negotiators are busy trying to close other FTAs with the U.K. and Australia.

Hong Kong holds first council elections under new rules that shut out pro-democracy candidates

Residents went to the polls on Sunday in Hong Kong’s first district council elections since an electoral overhaul was implemented under Beijing’s guidance of “patriots” administering the city, effectively shutting out all pro-democracy candidates. In 2021, the city amended its electoral laws for its legislature, drastically reducing the public’s ability to vote and increasing the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.

Key COP28 draft document says countries must show progress on adapting to climate change by 2030

By 2025, all countries must have in place a detailed plan to adapt to the current and future impacts of climate change in their countries, and must demonstrate progress in implementing such a plan by 2030, the draft of a key climate document said.

Ethics panel asked Mahua Moitra to explain ‘nature of friendship’ with industrialist Darshan Hiranandani

A transcript of expelled Parliamentarian Mahua Moitra’s deposition in front of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee shows that she was asked a range of personal questions, including: “Why do you consider industrialist Darshan Hiranandani a dear friend?”, “What is the nature of your friendship with him?”, and “Where did you stay on your trips to Dubai?” The transcript is part of the Ethics Committee’s report that was tabled in Parliament on Friday, accusing the Trinamool Congress leader of taking pecuniary benefits in exchange for asking questions in Parliament.

Grant Bihar the status of Special Category State, Nitish urges Amit Shah

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to give Bihar the status of Special Category State, during the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) in Patna. He also requested Mr. Shah to include the new State law on higher reservation in the ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Cyclone Michaung | T.N. government could take 2015 model as blueprint for issuing duplicate documents

Successful special camps organised in Chennai and its surroundings in December 2015 to issue duplicate documents to flood-affected people could serve as blueprint for the Tamil Nadu government in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced special camps would be launched on December 11 in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. The camps would begin in Chennai on December 12.

Income Tax raids: Congress seeks clarification from party MP Dhiraj Sahu

The Congress has sought a clarification from its Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Sahu after ₹350 crore in cash from entities linked to his companies have been recovered during the raids by the Income Tax (I-T) department in Odisha. “It is a collective business of his joint family. That family has been in business for over 100 years. Only he can give information about from where he got such a huge amount of money but since he is associated with the Congress and is a Rajya Sabha member of our party, the Congress has sought a clarification from him,” Congress’s Jharkhand in-charge and All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Avinash Pandey told the media in Ranchi.

Centre denied aid worth ₹332 crore, says Kerala Chief Minister

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Kerala had been denied ₹332 crore, that was to be received in November. However, the Central government has not made it clear on what grounds the cut had been effected. Kerala, a consumer State, was not receiving its due compensation, he said, at the Navakerala Sadas, organised at Government Higher Secondary School, Perumbavoor, on Sunday.

