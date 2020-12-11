Morning digest: China says India ‘totally’ responsible for LAC situation, Congress says no move to replace Sonia Gandhi as chief, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday said that reports of Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar taking over as the head of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was is a ploy to break Opposition unity and divert attention from pressing issues such as the ongoing farmers’ strike.

China on Thursday said “the responsibility totally lies with the Indian side” for the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), responding to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement that China had violated border agreements by deploying a large number of soldiers along the border.

Responding to the Central government’s appeal to continue the dialogue on farm laws, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders said they too had not “shut the doors” for talks but the government must come with a concrete proposal.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday asked that if the Central government was willing to change the clauses of the controversial farm laws, then why was it standing on prestige to revoke the laws?

A U.S. government advisory panel has recommended emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, underlining that the shot’s potential benefits outweigh its risks. The drug now needs to be formally approved by the FDA.

The Madras High Court on Thursday quashed four criminal defamation cases that had been slapped against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin between 2012 and 2015 for having criticised the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalize relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it planned to file for full U.S. approval of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by April next year, even as the vaccine awaits emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

A second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or an additional batsman in Hanuma Vihari will be India’s prime concern during their day/night first-class game against Australia A from Friday which would be the dress rehearsal for the ‘Pink Ball Test’ in Adelaide, starting December 17.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Human Rights Commission has received over 46,000 complaints of violation of rights and disposed of over 49,000 complaints, both old and new, NHRC member Justice P.C. Pant said on Thursday.

The Opposition Congress on Thursday boycotted the proceedings of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly opposing the introduction and passage of the anti-cow slaughter Bill, despite appeals by the Speaker to participate.