Morning Digest: SII, Bharat Biotech emergency vaccine authorisation on hold; CAA rules are still ‘under preparation’, says Centre, and more

India may have to wait longer for a locally produced vaccine as an expert committee of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has kept on hold, pending more evidence, proposals by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech requesting emergency use authorisation (EUA) for their vaccine candidates Covishield and Covaxin, respectively.

A year after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) was passed by the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that the rules governing the Act are still “under preparation”. Without the rules being notified, the Act remains ineffective.

The BJP on Wednesday claimed that its win in the local body polls in Rajasthan as well as victories in other States after the three farm Bills were passed by Parliament were a “mandate” accorded by farmers for the agri reforms enacted by the Modi government.

The government should not misunderstand that farmers would give up their agitation on the farm bills without their demands being met with, said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi after a delegation of Opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him to persuade the government to accept the farmers organisations’ demands.

BJP’s national spokesperson on economic affairs Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Wednesday said the lack of critical reforms after 1991 has made Indian industry unfit to compete globally for now, and appeared to back the Niti Aayog CEO’s comments on democracy making reforms difficult.

Timnit Gebru, a top scholar in the field of AI ethics, said she was fired last week

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday adopted the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, that has stringent penal provisions ranging from imprisonment of three to seven years and penalty of ₹50,000 to ₹7 lakh for violations.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday seemed to confuse two separate issues when he reiterated the UK government’s stance that any dispute between India and Pakistan was for the two countries to settle bilaterally.

Sportsmen from Punjab and Haryana — both current and retired — take turns washing an estimated 2,000 pairs of clothes 12 hours every day at a humble laundry set up by them near the exit of a vacant, slightly decrepit shopping mall on the fringes of the farmers’ agitation at the Singhu border.

President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said on Wednesday that his “tax affairs” are under federal investigation, putting a renewed spotlight on the questions about his financial dealings that dogged his father’s campaign.

Texas drew support on Wednesday from 17 other U.S. states in its long-shot bid to have the Supreme Court overturn President Donald Trump's election loss by throwing out the voting results from Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Soon after announcing his retirement through a social media post, Parthiv sad down at his home in Ahmedabad and in sync with the times, addressed a virtual select-media interaction to open up on his career.