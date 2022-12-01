Morning Digest | Gujarat Phase 1 polling in 89 seats today; India-U.S. exercise near LAC irks China

December 01, 2022 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

Gujarat Phase 1 polling in 89 seats today; 788 candidates in the fray

Gujarat is set to begin voting on December 1 in 89 Assembly constituencies, spread across 19 districts in Saurashtra-Kutch and the southern parts of the State, with 788 candidates in the fray in the first phase of Assembly polls.

Over tenfold increase in poll-related contraband in Gujarat: EC

Seizures of poll-related contraband in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections have been more than tenfold higher than they were in 2017, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said here on the eve of the first phase of elections in the State.

India-U.S. exercise near LAC irks China

China seeks to “prevent” tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from pushing India “to partner more closely” with the U.S. and has warned American officials “to not interfere” with its relationship with India, the U.S. Department of Defence said in its latest report.

SC worried over effect of GM crops on livelihood of women farm labourers

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern about the plight of thousands of women agricultural labourers in rural areas, traditionally engaged in de-weeding, who will be part of the human cost if the government permits the commercial cultivation of herbicide-tolerant crops such as GM mustard in India.

Amid pleas for higher pension, EPFO staff ask head office for guidelines on SC order

Without any guidelines to implement the recent Supreme Court order on higher Provident Fund (PF) pension, the staff in various offices of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have asked their head office for a “direction” to address the queries from thousands of subscribers they have to face on a daily basis. The All India EPF Federation, an umbrella organisation of various unions working in the EPFO, in a letter, has demanded Central PF Commissioner Neelam Sami Rao for more employees in the pension wing as the workload of each office will be increased manifold once the offices start implementing the Supreme Court order.

Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to set up last 16 clash with Australia

Lionel Messi’s Argentina beat Poland 2-0 in their final World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday to advance to the knockout stage where they will face Australia.

16 drones shot down along Pakistan border in 2022: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down 16 drones in areas along the Pakistan border this year, mostly in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

The ‘form’ of jallikattu being held in Tamil Nadu might be cruel: SC

The Supreme Court on November 30 said the sport of jallikattuas such now might not be brutal but the “form” in which it was being held in Tamil Nadu might be cruel.

Adivasi’ or ‘Vanvasi’? Row over title puts tribes in political spotlight

Words are politically weighted, and an example of that is playing out between the BJP and the Congress’ war over just how to refer to India’s tribal communities, as “Adivasi” (original inhabitants) according to the Congress or “Vanvasi” (forest dwellers) as per the Sangh Parivar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but miss out on last 16

Mexico beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in World Cup Group C on Wednesday but fell agonisingly short of reaching the last 16 on goal difference.