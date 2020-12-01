Morning Digest: Centre invites farmers' unions for talks, Health Ministry issues norms to curb coronavirus spread via markets, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Farmer unions from Punjab, who have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi against the recent farm sector laws, were invited for talks with the Centre on Tuesday afternoon, the Agriculture Ministry said late on Monday. Farmer leaders said they would meet on Tuesday morning to decide their response to the invitation.

Cautioning that shop-owners, employees and visitors living in containment zones shall not be allowed entry into marketplaces the Union Health Ministry, on Monday, released its SOP on “preventive measures in markets to contain spread of COVID-19”.

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the States to submit detailed affidavits on the implementation of a November 11 notification to immediately resume anganwadi services and distribution of supplementary nutrition to pregnant women, children and lactating mothers outside COVID-19 containment zones.

The Central Public Works Department on Sunday clarified that the audio feed in Parliament was disrupted for nearly 20 minutes when the three contentious Agricultural Bills were debated in the Rajya Sabha on September 20 during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Another potential cyclonic storm, brewing over southeast Bay of Bengal may strike the Sri Lanka coast first and then emerge into the Comorin area on December 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said and declared a pre-cyclone watch for the south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts.

An advocate has moved the Supreme Court for a direction that fresh elections should be held in a constituency where NOTA (‘None of the above’ option) garnered the maximum number of votes. Besides, none of the candidates who lost to NOTA should be allowed to contest the fresh polls.

Representatives of media organisations from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) on Monday called for the five nations to work together to jointly combat the “virus of disinformation” in the pandemic era.

“On this day, let us all remind ourselves that Guru Nanak’s timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire and help us heal as people and as a nation,” Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris said in a joint statement.

“We want to know the origin and we will do everything to know the origin,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. He insisted the UN health agency was intent on getting to the bottom of the mystery, and urged critics who have accused it of handing the reins of the probe to China to stop "politicising" the issue.

Bank capital will shrink moderately in Asia’s emerging markets over the next two years with banks in India and Sri Lanka expected to post larger declines in the absence of public or private funds injections, Moody’s Investors Service said in its Emerging Markets Financial Institutions Outlook report.

In-form Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series against India due to a groin injury he suffered during the second ODI, while top pacer Pat Cummins has been rested as part of workload management.