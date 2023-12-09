December 09, 2023 06:56 am | Updated 06:56 am IST

NHRC issues notice to Manipur govt. over killing of 13 persons in Tengnoupal district

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the Manipur government over the deaths of at least 13 people in a gunfight at Leithao village near Saibol in the Tengnoupal district. The incident took place on December 4.

RBI enhances UPI payment limits for healthcare and education

Along with steps to protect borrowers availing loans online, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday enhanced the UPI payment limits for healthcare and education from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh, and the limit on recurring e-payment mandates for credit card and insurance premia payments as well as mutual fund investments to ₹1 lakh from the current limit of ₹15,000.

Corruption and nepotism replaced by development in 10 years, says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on December 8 said India’s youth were now looking ahead to a golden future as corruption, nepotism and casteism had been replaced by growth and development in the last 10 years. Mr. Shah, who was speaking at the 69th national conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), added that no one believed the Ram temple could ever come to reality in Ayodhya.

Uttarakhand global investors summit: Have at least one destination wedding in Uttarakhand, PM says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Global Investors Summit in Uttarakhand where he urged rich Indians to have at least one destination wedding in the hill State and initiate the “Wed in India’ movement on the lines of ‘Make in India’.

Centre bans onion export till March 2024; farmers protest in Nashik

The Centre has imposed a ban on the export of onions until March 31, 2024, to curb the surging local prices of the product. A Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) order late on Thursday said: “Export policy of onions... is amended from free to prohibited till March 31, 2024.”

Centre revises wheat stock limits to rein in prices, hoarding

The Centre revised the wheat stock limits on December 8 as the increase in the prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) remained unchanged in many parts of the country. For traders and wholesalers, the limit was reduced from 2000 metric tonnes (MT) to 1,000 MT.

India’s re-emergence in art and architecture will benefit all of humanity, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 8 said that India’s re-emergence to a pre-eminent position in the field of art and architecture will benefit all of humanity while adding that his government was working to institutionalise global cultural initiatives.

Seniority of judges does not influence allocation of cases in Supreme Court: top source

A top source in the Supreme Court Registry confirmed that the seniority of judges does not influence the allocation of cases in the top court. Cases heard by a Bench can either remain with the lead judge or follow the associate judge when he or she starts to head a new Bench, the source said.

New climate draft links renewable energy expansion with fossil fuel phase out

The latest draft of the Global Stocktake, one of the key documents being negotiated at the UN’s climate summit in Dubai, has linked the tripling of renewable energy capacity with a ‘phase-out’, or a time-bound ending, of the use of fossil fuels.

Six French teens convicted over their roles in an Islamic extremist's killing of a teacher

A French juvenile court on December 8 convicted six teenagers for their roles in the beheading of a teacher by an Islamic extremist that shocked the country. Teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in 2020 after showing his class cartoons of the prophet of Islam during a debate on free expression. The attacker, a young Chechen who had radicalized, was killed by police.

U.S. vetoes UN ceasefire bid as battles rage across Gaza

An extraordinary UN bid to call for a ceasefire in Gaza was blocked by the United States on December 8 while Israeli forces continued a relentless offensive to destroy Hamas after its deadly attack two months ago.

