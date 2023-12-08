December 08, 2023 06:49 am | Updated 06:49 am IST

Cash-for-query row | Lok Sabha to take up ethics panel report recommending Mahua Moitra’s expulsion

The report of the Ethics Committee, recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra in an alleged “cash-for-query” case, will be tabled in the Lok Sabha on December 8. The report was earlier listed in Lok Sabha agenda last Monday but it was not tabled.

Indian ambassador granted consular access to 8 death row prisoners in Qatar: Ministry of External Affairs

The Indian Ambassador to Qatar received consular access to the eight Indian death row prisoners being held in Doha last Sunday (December 3), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated. The information came days after an informal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the COP28 meeting in Dubai.

India successfully conducts training launch of short-range ballistic missile Agni-1

India on December 7 successfully conducted the training launch of the short-range ballistic missile ‘Agni-1 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, a defence official said. “Agni-1 is a proven very high precision missile system. The user training launch, carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command, successfully validated all operational and technical parameters,” said the official.

Supreme Court asks Centre to give details of inflow of ‘illegal’ migrants

The Supreme Court on December 7 said there is a “feeling” that an “unlimited influx” of illegal migrants from Bangladesh not only changes demographics but also poses a burden on resources meant for Indian citizens.

Bring law against ‘dangerous’ disease of live-in relationships, BJP MP in Lok Sabha

Describing live-in relationships as a “dangerous disease,” a Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament from Haryana demanded that the government should bring in a law against it. The MP, Dharambir Singh, also suggested that the consent of the parents must be made mandatory for love marriages to take place.

Suspense continues over choice of CMs in MP, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh

Suspense continued to prevail over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s chief ministerial picks in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh on a day when Telangana saw its first Congress government take oath in Hyderabad.

SC to pronounce Article 370 verdict on December 11

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud is scheduled to pronounce on December 11 its judgment on the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir.

MoRTH constitutes expert panel to investigate cause of collapse of Silkyara tunnel

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on December 6 constituted a five-member committee to investigate the collapse of a portion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, which led to 41 workers being trapped for 17 days last month.

Rishi Sunak, on shaky political ground, defends new Rwanda Deportation Bill

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on December 7, defended an updated plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, with a bill that designated Rwanda a ‘safe’ country and allowed ministers to disregard some sections of U.K. human rights law.