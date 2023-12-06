December 06, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST

Congress announces Revanth Reddy as CM of Telangana

Ending two days of suspense, the Congress central leadership has named Telangana party chief A. Revanth Reddy as its choice of Chief Minister of the State. He will take the oath of office on December 7.

49 people died from hazardous sewer, septic tank cleaning this year: Centre tells Lok Sabha

The Union government on December 5 told Lok Sabha that 49 persons had died this year till November 20 due to unsafe cleaning of sewers and septic tanks, while also clarifying that it has no data on the number of “manhole cleaning robots” deployed across the country or where they were being used.

Assembly elections results | What are the biggest takeaways for BJP?

Trouncing the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, the BJP consolidated its position in the Hindi heartland, while the Congress unseated Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, as results of the Assembly election to the four States were announced on December 3. The BJP finished third in Telangana.

13 slain Manipur youths identified, families seething over govt. failure

The bodies of 13 persons killed in a gunfight near Manipur’s border with Myanmar on Monday have been identified following an autopsy in the State’s capital Imphal. Most of the deceased were from different parts of the Imphal Valley dominated by the Meitei community. At least two of them — one each from Torbung in the Churachandpur district and Moreh in Tengnoupal district — were staying in relief camps.

Hamas-like attack not possible in J&K because of our security model: BSF

The Hamas-like attack was not possible in Jammu and Kashmir because of “the security model adopted and the extra thrust put on the man behind the machine”, D.K. Boora, Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), said on Tuesday in Jammu.

Opposition questions Centre’s inaction on issues of unemployment, price rise in Rajya Sabha

During a short discussion in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on the economic situation of the country, the Opposition members questioned the performance of the Union government in the economic, industrial, agricultural and employment spheres.

COP28 Climate Summit | Global Stocktake draft calls for phasing out fossil fuels

For the first time, a key document being negotiated at the U.N.’s annual climate summit has underlined the need for the world to do away with all fossil fuels, in its draft text. As the first week of negotiations at COP 28 nears an end, the latest version of the Global Stocktake includes a clause committing all signatories to “an orderly and just phase out of fossil fuels”.

How did benefits given to migrants impact Assamese identity: SC

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday asked petitioners to show material that benefits given to cross-border migrants, who arrived in India between 1966 and 1971 just before the Bangladesh Liberation War, led to radical demographic change which impacted the Assamese cultural identity.

U.S. Deputy NSA raises Pannun plot case, calls for India to hold the guilty accountable

Calling the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) case against an Indian national working at the behest of a government employee to allegedly target wanted Khalistani separatists a “lethal plot”, a senior U.S. official visiting Delhi stressed on the need for India to investigate and bring those involved to account, the White House said on Tuesday.

Only “one flag, one head and one Constitution” in the country: Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha

There can only be “one flag, one head, and one Constitution” in the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on December 5. He was speaking during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, which were taken up in the Lok Sabha.

Warmest decade in history also saw drop in deaths from ‘extreme climate events’: World Meteorological Organisation

The decade from 2011-2020 was the warmest ever in history. While there has been a rise in economic losses from extreme weather and climate losses, this was the decade with the lowest number of deaths from extreme events, said a report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) on Tuesday.

Positives galore as Men in Blue look to build a new T20 core

If India’s recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia is to be seen as an audition ahead of next June’s T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and United States, the actors in fray seemingly look the part.

