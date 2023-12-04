December 04, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results 2023 | Sitting BJP MPs see good outcomes

Several Members of Parliament in the fray in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections saw good results, with most BJP MPs faring well. At the time of writing, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 163 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Indian National Congress leads in 66. The Bharat Adivasi Party managed to clinch one seat.

Cyclone Michaung tracker live | Heavy rain warning issued for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ and is likely to cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 4 with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph, the IMD said in a bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today. The system could also result in heavy rains in most parts of southern Odisha and coastal region of the state, it said.

Assembly election results | PM Modi, party organisation, women, Dalits and tribals charge the BJP juggernaut

For the BJP, last month’s Assembly elections in five States were an opportunity to test-drive certain strategic ideas before deploying them in the 2024 general election. The BJP’s victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh, and its decent performance in Telangana, have ensured that some of these ideas have now won a long shelf life in the party’s arsenal of electoral strategies.

After meeting Modi in Dubai, Maldives President Muizzu claims India has agreed to withdraw troops from the island nation

India has agreed to the new Maldives government’s request to withdraw about 75 Indian military personnel stationed on the islands to work on humanitarian operations, Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu claimed on Sunday, two days after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai.

COP28 Climate Summit | India will not be bound by curbs on energy use: Environment Secretary

India, while being committed to expanding renewable energy, would not be bound by “restrictions” on what kind of energy sources it could or could not use, Leena Nandan, Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Forests, told The Hindu.

Mizoram Assembly election results | The race is between regional parties MNF and ZPM

The exit polls have given the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), a constituent of the BJP-helmed National Democratic Alliance, an edge in Mizoram but the results of the Assembly election on December 4 may spring a few surprises. The counting in Christian-majority Mizoram was scheduled for December 3 along with four other States. The Election Commission deferred it by a day following appeals by the political parties, church bodies, and social organisations to not hold the exercise on a Sunday, “a day for church services”.

BJP’s Hindutva outreach plays out well with all four ‘babas’ winning in Rajasthan

When BJP candidate from Tijara, Mahant Balak Nath, termed his electoral battle with the Congress’s Imran Khan as a match between India and Pakistan, the Congress alleged “politics of polarization”. On December 3, Mr. Balak Nath won.

Congress’ twin plank of OBC outreach and welfarism does not enthuse voters in the Hindi heartland

Described as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the severe setback to the Congress in the latest round of Assembly elections, and its inability to defeat the BJP in a direct contest on the plank of social justice and welfare politics, may force the party to recalibrate its strategy.

The big question in Chhattisgarh: The next CM

As the Assembly election results placed the BJP far ahead of the Congress in Chhattisgarh, the buzz around the next Chief Minister has started. From the party headquarters in Raipur to Delhi, several names kept doing the rounds even as those leaders themselves kept playing down their prospects.

Congress takes over Telangana from Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Telangana, the citadel of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for the last 10 years, has been overrun by the Congress after a nine-and-half-year battle with the promise of self-respect and welfare schemes. It has also put brakes on BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s dream of playing a key role in the national politics.

IND vs AUS T20Is | Shreyas, Mukesh and Bishnoi shine as Men in Blue clinch a humdinger

Australia’s hope of leaving the sub-continental shores with a consolation win proved a mirage as India won the final T20I by six runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on December 3.

Chasing 161, Australia needed 10 from the final over, with the marauding Matthew Wade still at the crease. But Arshdeep Singh conceded just three runs and also sent back Wade (22, 15b, 4x4) by having him caught at long-on to ensure India finished the series 4-1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.