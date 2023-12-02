December 02, 2023 07:25 am | Updated 07:25 am IST

PM Modi pitches for 2028 edition of COP in India

Refraining from fresh commitments to contain global temperature rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address at COP-28, offered to host the 33rd edition of the annual summit due in 2028 in India. He said that developed countries ought to be “vacating the carbon space” before 2050 and made a pitch for the world’s countries to join India on its “Green Credit initiative” which was a “non-commercial” effort to create a carbon sink.

Mahua Moitra expulsion | Lok Sabha ethics panel report to be tabled in House on December 4

The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a ‘cash-for-query’ case will be tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on December 4.

UAE announces $30 billion fund to catalyse private sector climate investments

The United Arab Emirates, host of COP-28, announced a US$30 billion commitment to an investment fund called ALTÉRRA. The privately managed fund aims to mobilise US$250 billion globally by 2030 and be the largest of its kind, geared towards climate investments and transform emerging markets and developing economies.

GST revenues rise to ₹1.68 lakh crore in November; fastest growth this fiscal

India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues grew 15.1% in November to hit nearly ₹1.68 lakh crore, the third highest monthly tally so far from the indirect tax. This is the fastest uptick in tax collections so far in 2023-24, surpassing the 10-month high growth of 13.4% recorded in October.

PM meets Israel President, calls for durable resolution of Palestine issue

In his first in-person meeting with Israeli leadership since the October 7 terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the lives lost, during a bilateral meeting with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on the sidelines of the UN’s COP 28 Climate Summit in Dubai. The meeting came hours after Israel announced a resumption of hostilities against Hamas and began military operations in southern Gaza.

Tamil Nadu anti-corruption police search Enforcement Directorate office in Madurai after arresting officer on bribery charge, recover ₹20 lakh cash

In an unprecedented action, Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Friday evening conducted searches at the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Madurai office hours after arresting an officer of the agency in neighbouring Dingidul district on charges of demanding and accepting bribe from a government doctor, who is an accused in a disproportionate assets case.

Renewed Gaza fighting stretches into second day after truce collapses

Renewed fighting in Gaza stretched into a second day on Saturday after talks to extend a week-old truce with Hamas collapsed and mediators said Israeli bombardments were complicating attempts to again pause hostilities. Eastern areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza came under intense bombardment as the truce deadline lapsed shortly after dawn on Friday, with columns of smoke rising into the sky, Reuters journalists in the city said. By Friday evening, Gaza health officials said Israeli air strikes had killed 184 people, wounded at least 589 others and hit more than 20 houses.

COP28 | PM Modi follows ‘maximum global talk, minimum local walk’, says Congress

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his assertion at the Conference of Parties (COP-28) Summit that India struck a balance between ecology and economy, the Congress on Friday accused Mr. Modi of following the principle of “maximum global talk, minimum local walk”.

ED searches 8 locations in Srinagar, arrests 2 in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested two persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case related to the “fraudulent sanctioning of loan by the J&K State Co-operative Bank (JKSTCB) to the tune of ₹250 crores in 2019”.

Cocaine worth ₹200 crore seized from cargo ship at Paradip Port

Customs officials have seized cocaine worth over ₹200 crore from a Denmark-bound cargo ship at Paradip Port, about 150 km from here, on Thursday. Crew members of the ship, who are all from Vietnam, have been detained and are being questioned about the source of the banned drug seized from the vessel, according to officials.

NIA charges eight for allegedly supplying explosives, drone to CPI(Maoist)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 1 chargesheeted eight persons for allegedly supplying deadly explosives, a drone and other equipment to the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) for attacking security forces deployed in the Naxal-affected areas.

I sought action against Bidhuri for slurs, but I got notice to explain ‘misconduct’, says BSP MP Danish Ali

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to protest against a notice from the Privileges Committee in which the panel asked him to appear before it on December 7 and give oral evidence for “alleged misconduct during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the House”.

India bounces back to take an unassailable lead

The hosts ride on Rinku and Jitesh’s late blitz to post 174 for nine which proves elusive in the end for the visitors as Axar and Bishnoi spin a web around the Australian batters

