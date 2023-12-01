December 01, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST

Exit polls show Congress win in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, but differ over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan results

Exit polls results revealed after the Telangana Assembly election concluded on Thursday predicted a Congress victory in the State and Chhattisgarh, but differed over the winner in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Mizoram.

High-octane polling for Telangana Assembly ends peacefully

Telangana witnessed relatively peaceful polling on Thursday with no major untoward incidents and the most disappointing factor being low voter turnout compared to the previous elections despite the high-octane campaign.

GDP surges 7.6% in Q2, goes past RBI forecast

Despite a tangible growth downturn in the farm and services sectors as well as consumer spending, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at a higher-than-expected 7.6% in the July to September 2023 quarter, as per initial estimates from the National Statistical Office.

PM Modi arrives in Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday called for supporting developing countries with adequate climate financing and technology transfer to enable them to deal with climate change as he arrived in Dubai to attend the World Climate Action Summit.

Chennai, nearby districts to get heavy rain from December 2 to 4

A cyclone, likely to form in Bay of Bengal on Sunday, is expected to move closer to the coast, bringing widespread showers over the State. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visits Ripon Buildings to assess GCC’s cyclone preparedness, directs officials to improve coordination between departments to redress grievances without delay.

Hamas open to truce extension as U.S. urges Gaza ‘safe’ zones

Hamas is willing to further extend a truce for hostage and prisoner exchanges, a source close to the militant group said Thursday, and the United States urged Israel to set up safe zones for Gaza civilians as a pause in their deadly war neared expiry. International pressure has risen for a lasting halt to the war, sparked by deadly Hamas attacks on Israel that prompted it to mount a devastating assault on the Gaza Strip.

Indira Gandhi, P.N. Haksar were more than a match for Kissinger: Jairam Ramesh

Though U.S. President Richard Nixon and his National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger, who died on Wednesday, had created “huge headaches” for India in 1971, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her principal secretary P.N. Haksar were more than a match for them, Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.

ASI gets 10 more days from Varanasi court to submit Gyanvapi survey report

A Varanasi court on Thursday granted 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete the Gyanvapi complex survey and submit its report. The court of district judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha passed the order on the ASI’s petition filed on November 28 seeking three weeks’ time for submitting the survey report.

Protect judges but also hold them to account, CJI tells lawyers

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday said lawyers should not only protect judges but also hold them to account as well.

No ‘successful infiltration’ along Bangladesh border, says BSF D-G

No “successful infiltration” is taking place along the Bangladesh border, Border Security Force (BSF) Director-General Nitin Agrawal said on Thursday, adding that appropriate action is taken if someone is caught entering India through illegal means.

Navy gets ready for its biggest naval exercise amid ocean engagements

As the Indian Navy looks to mark Navy Day on December 4, it is also gearing up to host its largest multilateral exercise early next year. The next edition of Exercise MILAN is scheduled to be held in February 2024, and is expected to see the participation of over 50 countries, defence sources said.

Centre agrees to examine measures to ensure ‘constitutional safeguards’ for Ladakh

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has agreed to examine the demand of civil society groups in Ladakh to provide “constitutional safeguards” for the Union Territory, according to an order issued on Thursday.

Kissinger, Nixon ‘helped’ Pakistan in 1971, documents from U.S. Archive reveal

A day after the war broke out between India and Pakistan in December 1971, U.S. President Richard Nixon and National Security Adviser Henry Kissinger broke American arms ban on Pakistan and ensured Islamabad received air support from third countries like Jordan.

