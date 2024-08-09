Arshad Nadeem’s 92.97m dethrones Neeraj Chopra

At the Stade de France on Thursday night, he beat him as comprehensively as possible. On the sixth opportunity he finally got the better of the man he’d always considered a role model and looked up to. He beat India’s reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra and it took an all time great Olympic performance to do it.

Neeraj Chopra is ‘excellence personified’, says PM Modi

Following Neeraj Chopra’s silver win at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, August 8, President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have lauded the Indian javelin thrower.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus takes oath as head of Bangladesh’s interim government

A 14-member interim government in Bangladesh, under the leadership of Noble Laureate Muhammad Yunus, was sworn in on Thursday (August 7, 2024), three days after Sheikh Hasina stepped down as Prime Minister and left the the country after mass protests.

India reminds Bangladesh caretaker government of responsibility to protect minorities, restore law and order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 8, 2024) conveyed best wishes to Prof. Mohammad Yunus who took charge as the head of Bangladesh’s interim government and urged him to ensure “safety and protection” of the minority communities in Bangladesh.

Government amends CAA guidelines on documents to prove foreign origin

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended a provision of the Rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) that required applicants seeking citizenship to submit a document by any government authority in Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan establishing their roots in these countries. CAA requires applicants to declare that they are foreigners.

Waqf Bill referred to joint parliamentary panel after Opposition calls it ‘draconian’ and an attack on the Constitution

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has been referred to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Thursday (August 8, 2024) after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced it in the Lok Sabha, amid strong objections from the Opposition parties, alleging that the Bill was aimed at targeting the Muslim community.

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 32 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu on poaching charge

A total of 32 fishermen from Pamban in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of poaching on Thursday (August 8, 2024). Their four country boats were also seized.

ABC says Trump and Harris have agreed to participate in a presidential debate on September 10

ABC says both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris have agreed to a September 10 presidential debate, setting up a face-off between the Republican and Democratic nominees. The announcement on Thursday (August 8, 2024) came shortly after Trump told a news conference that he had proposed three presidential debates with three television networks, saying he agreed on certain dates in September.

Vedanta Group slapped with environmental fine of ₹71.16 crore for unauthorised dumping of fly ash in Odisha

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board has imposed environmental compensation of ₹71.16 crore on Vedanta Limited, which is operating a aluminium smelter and captive power plant in Jharsuguda district, for alleged unauthorised dumping of fly ash without its prior permission.

J&K parties, including BJP, ask Election Commission to hold Assembly elections as per Supreme Court deadline

All the major national and regional parties, including the BJP, on Thursday were unanimous and forceful in their appeal to the visiting team of the Election Commission of India (EC), headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, to hold early Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is under Central rule since 2018.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat loses Paris Olympics semifinal bout, to fight for bronze

Young Indian grappler Aman Sehrawat lost to Japanese top-seed Rei Higuchi in the 57kg free-style semifinal bout as the country’s hopes of winning a gold from wrestling suffered a big blow at the Olympics in Paris on Thursday (August 8, 2024).

