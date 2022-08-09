Morning Digest | India finishes 4th as Commonwealth Games closes; BJP says it will stand by ally JD(U), and more

India’s flagbearers Achanta Sharath Kamal and Nikhat Zareen lead the contingent during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, U.K. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 09, 2022 07:27 IST

CWG 2022 | Badminton, table tennis stars dazzle on final day; India finishes 4th with 22 gold

Led by P. V. Sindhu, Indian shuttlers owned the badminton arena by winning all three titles on offer on the day while paddler Sharath Kamal yet again reminded everyone of his class and awe-inspiring longevity with a coruscating show, as the country wrapped up its CWG campaign with 61 medals to finish a creditable fourth.

As NDA totters in Bihar, BJP says it will stand by alliance with JD(U)

The BJP on Monday said it was watching the developments in Bihar closely, and added that as of now they stood by what party president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah told party leaders in Patna in late July — that the BJP would be fighting the 2024 general elections and 2025 Assembly election with the Janata Dal (U).

Later, the JD(U) announced that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will convene a meeting of MPs and MLAs of the JD(U) on Tuesday to discuss the situation in his party and the State following the resignation of former national president R.C.P. Singh from the party on very bitter terms.

House panel bats for equality in guardianship

A mother and father should have equal rights as guardians of their children and the Hindu Minority and Guardianship Act (HMGA), 1956 should be amended as it discriminates against women, a parliamentary panel has recommended in its report.

U.S. pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine — its biggest delivery so far

The Biden administration announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine on Monday, pledging what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces. The U.S. pledge of a massive new shipment of arms comes as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Elders in Rajya Sabha bid emotional farewell to Venkaiah Naidu

The Rajya Sabha bid an emotional farewell to Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday with leaders from the Opposition and Treasury Benches requesting him to continue to guide Parliament as one of the most experienced politicians of the country.

Chess Olympiad | Indian women closer to gold; Uzbekistan battles to hold India 2

The dice rolled in favour of the host in the women’s section with India 1 moving within the gold medal-grabbing distance in the Chess Olympiad. In the 10th and penultimate round on Monday, the trio of K. Humpy, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni scored thumping victories to set up a resounding 3.5-0.5 over Kazakhstan, one of the three fellow-overnight leaders.

Fire at Cuba oil facility spreads as third tank ignites

A deadly fire that began at a large oil storage facility in western Cuba spread Monday after flames enveloped a third tank that firefighters had tried to cool as they struggle to fight the massive blaze. At least one person has died and 122 are injured, with dozens of firefighters reported missing ever since lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks on Friday night. A second tank caught fire on Saturday, triggering several explosions.

As Israel-Palestinian ceasefire holds, Gaza power plant restarts

With a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants holding after nearly three days of violence, Gaza’s sole power plant resumed operations Monday and Israel began reopening crossings into the territory. Israel also lifted security restrictions on southern Israeli communities after the Egyptian-mediated truce took effect late Sunday.

Indian Oil Corporation to expand operations in Sri Lanka

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) will expand its operations in Sri Lanka by opening 50 fuelling stations, a top official of the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) said on August 8, amidst the worst economic- as well as fuel crisis facing the island nation.

Closing off-chain fund transfers with WazirX: Binance

Global crypto exchange Binance on Monday said it is closing off-chain fund transfers with WazirX which is facing probe for outward remittance of crypto assets worth ₹2,790 crore to unknown wallets. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) on Friday said it has frozen ₹64.67 crore worth bank deposits of WazirX as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against some fraud smartphone-based loan dishing apps “backed by” Chinese funds.

Novavax shares plunge as company halves revenue forecast on low COVID-19 vaccine demand

Novavax Inc on Monday cut its full-year revenue forecast by half, as the vaccine maker battles low demand for its COVID-19 shot, sending its shares down 32% in extended trading. Novavax said it now expects 2022 total revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.3 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $4 billion to $5 billion.

Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who soared to the top of the world's pop music charts in the 1970s and 1980s with such tunes as "I Honestly Love You" and "Physical" and starred in the hit movie musical Grease, died on Monday at age 73 at her home in southern California.