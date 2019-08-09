Morning digest: U.S. says no policy change on Kashmir, Kochi airport closed till August 11 as heavy rain continues, and more

The United States said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir and called on India and Pakistan to maintain calm and restraint. The U.S. policy has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and it is up to the two countries to decide on the pace and scope of the talks on the issue.

Central and north Kerala districts can expect isolated heavy rainfall till Sunday morning, after which there will be a gradual reduction, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. As per the latest report from Chief Minister's Office, 315 flood relief camps have been opened across the State. These camps now host 22,165 persons from 5,936 families.

Two days after both Houses of Parliament cleared the reading down of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate Union Territories, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday said it was a historic move and a new beginning for Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, paving the way for the establishment of the country’s new regulator of medical education and certification.

The Centre has issued a notification on certain changes in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), some of which tend to treat money laundering as a stand-alone crime and also expand the ambit of “proceeds of crime” to assets that may have been derived from any other criminal activity related to scheduled offences.

In a bid to ease the concerns of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) over the increased surcharge announced in the Budget, the Finance Ministry is considering “grandfathering” the income earned by them up to the Budget (July), a Ministry official said.

On the third day of the hearing on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, the Supreme Court on Thursday queried whether the birth place or ‘Janmasthan’ can be regarded as a ‘juristic person’.

A resident of Baramulla in north Kashmir, Sajjad has not heard from his mother for the past week. “Tell them to restore mobile connectivity for only a minute, I just want to tell Ammi I am fine. She could be almost dead without hearing from me,” the 27-year-old hotel employee said. “They say everything is normal in Kashmir. The last time I read a newspaper was five days ago. I do not trust what the Delhi-based television channels are airing. There is no celebration here, we are not happy.”

Rain played spoilsport as the first one-dayer between India and the West Indies was called off after the home side scored 54 for 1 in 13 overs in Guyana on Thursday.

A Sukhoi-30 (Su-30MKI) fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Tezpur on August 8. Both pilots have ejected safely. “This evening a Su-30 aircraft on a routine training mission from Tezpur crashed in the local flying area,” the IAF said in a statement.