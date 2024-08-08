Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling day after Olympic disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday (August 8, 2024) announced her retirement from wrestling a day after she was disqualified from the 50kg category Paris Olympics finals. The seasoned wrestler was disqualified after weighing 100 grams more than the permissible limit in the morning weigh-in ahead of the final.

Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill, amends LTCG tax provision on immovable properties

The Finance Bill 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) with an amendment relaxing the recently introduced new capital gains tax on real estate. It allows tax payers an option to switch to a new lower tax rate or stick to the old regime that had higher rate with indexation benefit.

‘Will you arrest him again?’: Delhi High Court asks ED on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the relevance of its challenge to the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, when the Supreme Court had already granted him interim bail in the excise policy-related money laundering case.

Wrestler Antim Panghal and team set to be deported from Paris for disciplinary breach

In a major embarrassment for the country, Antim Panghal and her entire entourage is being deported from Paris for a major disciplinary breach where the young wrestler handed her official accreditation card to her sister who was caught by security while leaving the Games Village.

Tunisian President replaces Prime Minister without any explanation

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked his Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani without explanation on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) and replaced him with Social Affairs Minister Kamel Madouri, his office said in a statement.

Mirabai Chanu’s bid for 2nd consecutive medal falls short, finishes fourth in Paris Olympics

Mirabai Chanu’s courageous push for a second consecutive Olympic medal ended on a disappointing note with the Tokyo Games silver medallist managing a fourth place finish with an aggregate of 199kg in the weightlifting hall of the South Paris Arena here on Wednesday.

Chaos continues in Bangladesh as authorities scramble to bring law and order under control

Students carried out traffic management as volunteers for the second consecutive day on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) in Bangladesh, as a top police official called on every member of the police force to resume their duties gradually and maintain law and order.

Delhi coaching centre death: Court seeks response from CBI on bail application of basement owners

A Delhi court on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) issued notice to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the agency’s reply on the bail applications of four co-owners of a basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar where three civil services aspirants died due to flooding, last month.

Mumbai sessions court frames charges against former RPF constable with murder of four persons

A Mumbai sessions court on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) charged a dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary with the murder of four persons and promoting enmity between different religious groups.

Turkiye formally asks to join the genocide case against Israel at the UN court

“Turkiye on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) filed a request with a U.N. court to join South Africa’s lawsuit accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said. Turkiye’s ambassador to the Netherlands, accompanied by a group of Turkish legislators, submitted a declaration of intervention to the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Putin accuses Ukraine of a ‘large-scale provocation’ with its raid in southwestern Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) described a Ukrainian incursion into the country’s southwestern Kursk region as a “large-scale provocation” as his officials asserted that they were fighting off cross-border raids for a second day. Ukrainian officials remained silent about the scope of the operation.