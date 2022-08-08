A van that was torched in Manipur on August 7, 2022 after a face-off between the police and tribal students opposing the tabling of the introduction of the Manipur (Hill Areas) District Council sixth and seventh Amendment Bills in the Assembly | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 08, 2022 08:18 IST

Mobile internet suspended for five days in Manipur after riots

Amid protests by tribal students, the BJP-led government in Manipur suspended mobile Internet services for five days across the State from Sunday morning. The authorities in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts also clamped orders prohibiting the assembly of four or more people for two months.

Only three IPS officers opt for Central deputation

Shortage of All India Services (AIS) officers continue to affect the Centre as only three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have offered themselves to be available for Central deputation, according to the Home Ministry data as on July 18. The officers are all in the rank of Superintendent of Police.

India wins silver after losing to Australia by 9 runs in 1st Commonwealth women’s cricket final

India, chasing down Australia’s target of 162, appeared to be on course for a shock victory in the Commonwealth Games women’s cricket final when they were 118-2 in the 15th over, but a clatter of wickets slowed their charge.

Commonwealth Games | Sharath, Sreeja clinch gold medal in table tennis mixed doubles

A. Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula gave India its first-ever Commonwealth Games mixed doubles gold medal and the second table tennis gold in Birmingham by overcoming the giant-killer Malaysian pair of Javen Choong and Karen Lyne in Birmingham on Sunday night.

WI vs Ind 5th T20I | Iyer, spinners ensure 88-run win as India completes 4-1 series rout

Shreyas Iyer roared back to form with a stroke-filled 64 while the spinners picked up all the 10 wickets as India recorded yet another one-sided 88-run victory over West Indies to wrap up the five-match T20 International series by a comprehensive 4-1 margin here.

Interview | All secular democratic parties should come together to defeat the BJP: D. Raja

The 24 th Party Congress (national conference) of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will be held in Vijayawada between October 14 and 18. Ahead of the meeting, the CPI’s National Council recently released a draft political resolution (DPR) which will be discussed at all levels of the party. The DPR says that the “BJP misrule” has plunged the country into a deep crisis. CPI general secretary D. Raja talked to The Hindu in detail about various aspects of the DPR.

In a first, U.S. Navy Ship arrives in India for repairs

In a first, a U.S. Navy Ship, Charles Drew, arrived in India for carrying out repairs and allied services at Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Shipyard at Kattupalli, Chennai, on Sunday adding a new dimension to the fast expanding Indo-U.S. strategic partnership.

“This is the first ever repair of a U.S. Navy ship in India. The U.S. Navy had awarded a contract to L&T’s Shipyard at Kattupalli for undertaking maintenance of the ship. The event signifies the capabilities of Indian shipyards in the global ship repairing market,” a Defence Ministry statement said.

U.S. Senate passes Biden’s mega health, climate bill; House to vote next

Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House.

Ceasefire between Palestine, Israel takes effect in Gaza

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants took effect late Sunday in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that killed dozens of Palestinians and disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. The flare-up was the worst fighting between Israel and Gaza militant groups since Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day war last year, and adds to the destruction and misery that have plagued blockaded Gaza for years.

Chinese Ambassador meets Ranil on vessel visit to Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port

The Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka met President Ranil Wickremesinghe on August 6 to discuss the scheduled arrival of a Chinese vessel at the southern Hambantota Port this week, an official source in Colombo familiar with the development told The Hindu, days after India raised concern with Mr. Wickremesinghe.

Why Buffett bats for index funds

Thousands of investors from around the world tune into the annual general meetings of American conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and read its shareholder letters. They hope to receive investing wisdom from Warren Buffett, Berkshire’s Chairman and CEO, who has become one of the world’s richest men by owning shares in great American companies.

But one piece of advice that Mr. Buffett repeats in every meeting, whenever asked for stock tips, is to invest in an index fund instead.