Morning Digest: 20 killed as AI flight skids off Calicut airport runway; India registers highest daily COVID-19 cases in the world, and more

At least 20 persons, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and more than 150 injured when a Vande Bharat mission flight from Dubai overshot the runway at Calicut International Airport, broke into two parts and fell into a deep gorge around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths crossed the 60,000 and 900 mark respectively for the second consecutive day in India with 60,833 infections and 928 fatalities recorded on Friday.

At least 18 persons were killed and 52 others are missing after a series of landslips at the Nayamakkad tea estate at Pettimudy, near Rajamala in Idukki district, late on Thursday.

According to an aviation safety report submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2011, the runway at Calicut International airport where an Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the runway resulting in the death of at least 11 persons, was unsafe for flight operations due to inadequate safety area along the runway and at the end of the runway to safeguard against planes skidding off.

Sixteen districts in four States — Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — are a cause of concern, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday, after confirming that these areas were reporting coronavirus (COVID-19) mortality higher than the national and States’ average.

With members of the banned CPI (Maoist) regrouping in parts of Telangana, the State administration faces an old and familiar challenge. S. Harpal Singh reports on the recent skirmishes between Maoists and the police and the efforts of the government to tackle the threat.

A top Pakistan court on Friday constituted a larger three-member bench to hear the petition filed by the government to appoint a legal representative for death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav.

White House officials trying to broker a deal on new coronavirus legislation will advise President Donald Trump to act on his own to deliver relief to Americans suffering from the pandemic, after talks with top Democrats in Congress broke down on Friday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has retained India as the host of the 2021 T20 World Cup and reassigned the deferred 2020 edition to Australia in 2022. While finalising these decisions on Friday, the ICC Board also postponed the Women’s ODI World Cup from early 2021 to 2022.

The United Nations official in charge of emergency relief has released $6 million for the response to the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port, bringing the total U.N. funding for relief efforts to $15 million.

Two more top-10 women -- Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens -- will miss the U.S. Open, joining No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in skipping the Grand Slam tennis tournament during the coronavirus pandemic.