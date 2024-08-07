Vinesh Phogat enters final in 50kg freestyle; assured of historic Olympic medal

Vinesh Phogat made history. With Himalayan determination, the two-time World championships medallist overcame odds galore to succeed in her third Olympics, by reaching the final of the women’s 50kg final. She was the first Indian woman wrestler to do so.

Hamas names Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 attacks, as its new leader in show of defiance

Hamas on Tuesday (August 6) named Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader in a dramatic sign of the power of the Palestinian militant group’s hardline wing after his predecessor was killed in a presumed Israeli strike in Iran.

Sheikh Hasina looks at UAE, Saudi for asylum

Twenty-four hours after ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and landed at Delhi’s Hindon base, it is still unclear where her final destination will be, as sources confirmed that the United Kingdom is “unlikely” to accept her request for asylum. Meanwhile, it is understood that Ms. Hasina, who had to leave Bangladesh at very short notice is discussing options with other countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, apart from those where her immediate family resides: U.S., U.K, Finland and India.

Bangladesh President dissolves Parliament; students want Yunus to head interim government

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) dissolved the 12th Parliament, formed through the January 7 national election, and assured the country that fresh elections will be held as soon as possible. This comes a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down after 15 straight years in power and fled the country, following a crackdown on widespread protests.

Search for missing people in Wayanad disaster to continue, death toll put at 224 so far

The search for bodies of missing people in the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslides continued on the eighth day on Tuesday. Although no new bodies were retrieved, the search teams retrieved seven body parts from different places.

Government blinks on capital gains tax on real estate

Facing a backlash over changes to the long-term capital gains tax regime announced in the Budget, including critiques from MPs within the NDA coalition, the government has relented to grant some relief for property transactions.

Paris Olympics men’s hockey: Germany enters finals; India to fight for bronze

A relentless Germany dashed the spirited Indian side’s dream of a berth in the final by recording a come-from-behind 3-2 win in the semifinals of the men’s hockey competition in the Paris Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.

U.K. government calls on Elon Musk to act responsibly amid provocative posts as unrest grips country

The British government has called on Elon Musk to act responsibly after the tech billionaire used his social media platform X to unleash a barrage of posts that officials say risk inflaming the violent unrest gripping the country. Justice Minister Heidi Alexander made the comments Tuesday morning (August 6) after Mr. Musk posted a comment saying that “Civil war is inevitable” in the U.K.

Mallikarjun Kharge to hold discussions with Congress-ruled States on judgment on Scheduled Castes sub-categorisation

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and chairperson of the parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi were among the party’s leaders who met on Tuesday to discuss the Supreme Court’s judgment on sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Bangladesh ex-Prime Minister Khaleda Zia freed after arch-rival toppled

Bangladesh‘s uncompromising former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier and fled as protesters stormed her palace.

133 Manipur villagers displaced by ethnic conflict in Jiribam return home

In joint efforts led by the district administration of Manipur’s Jiribam, along with the security forces posted in the area, 133 Meitei villagers returned to their homes in Mongbung village, where last month a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was killed in a gunfight, officials said on Tuesday (August 6) night.

Citing national security, Defence Ministry declines to share details of staff shortage in armed forces

Citing “national security”, the Defence Ministry has refused to divulge details on the shortage of personnel in the armed forces, which in the past was regularly given out in written responses to questions in Parliament.

Pakistan’s National Assembly passes Bill restricting independent lawmakers from joining other parties

Pakistan’s National Assembly on Tuesday (August 6, 2024) passed a Bill seeking to bar independent lawmakers from joining a party after a stipulated period, with the jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party voicing a strong protest against it.

