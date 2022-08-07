Morning Digest | Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice-President of India, Sri Lanka asks Chinese ship to stay away, and more

Vice-President designate Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

August 07, 2022 08:04 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 14th Vice-President of India

National Democratic Alliance candidate and former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the 14 th Vice-President of the country. He secured 528 votes out of the 710 valid votes in the 16 th Vice-Presidential election held in Parliament on Saturday. The Opposition candidate and Congress leader, Margaret Alva, got 182 votes.

Sri Lanka asks China to delay visit by ship, say sources

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sri Lanka has asked China to indefinitely delay a visit by a ship, following objections from India, official sources said on August 6. The Yuan Wang 5 is en route from the Chinese port of Jiangyin and due in the Chinese-run Sri Lankan port of Hambantota on August 11, according to analytics website MarineTraffic.

Chess Olympiad | Gukesh beats Fabiano Caruana; makes 8 out of 8 with his smart moves

By beating Fabiano Caruana, D. Gukesh continues his remarkable run at the 44th Chess Olympiad. He has won all his eight games for India 2, on the top board — that is, against some of the best players in the world. He has clearly been the best performer at this Olympiad, and he could not have chosen a bigger stage to announce his arrival as a potential superstar of world chess.

One killed in fratricide by CISF personnel at Indian Museum

In an incident of alleged fratricide, a personnel of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on August 6 opened fire on his colleagues killing one inside the premises of Kolkata’s Indian Museum. Another CISF personnel sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at a State-run hospital. The incident occurred around 6.30 p.m. near the Asutosh Centenary Hall of the Indian Museum complex.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Bhavina Patel wins gold, Sonalben bags bronze in para TT

Star Indian para table tennis player Bhavina Patel won a gold medal in the women’s singles class 3-5 at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Sonalben Manubhai Patel also gave India a medal, claiming a bronze in women’s singles class 3-5.

CWG 2022 | Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya clinch gold as Indian wrestlers sign off with 12 medals

Putting aside the mental and physical struggles that pegged her back, an intimidating Vinesh Phogat pounced on her rivals to complete a hat-trick of CWG gold medals while Ravi Dahiya too went unchallenged as Indian wrestlers wrapped up their campaign with a rich haul of 12 medals, here Saturday.

India vs West Indies 4th T20I | India bags series with 59-run win over Windies

India clinched the Twenty20 series against West Indies with a game to spare after winning the fourth by 59 runs on Saturday. The Indians posted 191-5 and bowled out West Indies for 132 in the last over to the delight of the pro-India crowd.

17 missing, dozens injured as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm

A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured nearly 80 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said. The government said later that it had asked for help from international experts in “friendly countries” with experience in the oil sector.

BJP OBC Morcha chief demands 50% reservation for Pasmanda community in Muslim institutions

In a demand likely to have far-reaching implications, the BJP OBC Morcha national president, K. Laxman, on Saturday demanded a 50% reservation for the Pasmanda community in Muslim institutions such as Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jamia Hamdard. The move has riled a section of the community, with many regarding it to be a ruse to divide the community on caste lines.

10 Mexican miners stuck underground for 3 days; 'Time against us', says President

Ten miners became trapped at a mine in the Mexican border state of Coahuila on Wednesday afternoon when their excavation work caused a tunnel wall to collapse, triggering flooding in three wells.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday would be "decisive" in determining whether divers could safely enter the mine.

Indian Army deploys AI-based solutions to augment real-time surveillance

An AI-based suspicious vehicle recognition system has been deployed at eight locations in the Northern and Southern theatre, officials said.