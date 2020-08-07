Morning digest: India’s COVID-19 cases cross 2 million; G.C. Murmu appointed Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed two million on Thursday, show data collated from various State health departments. As of 10.30 p.m. on Thursday, the figure stood at 2,025,197 with the addition of 61,996 infections, a daily high. The death tally has now increased to 41,649, with the addition of 907 deaths. Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh had not released data.

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday appointed ex-Gujarat cadre IAS officer G.C. Murmu as Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) a day after he resigned as the Lieutenant-Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sri Lanka’s ruling party has won the recently held parliamentary elections, securing a huge majority of 145 seats, just five short of a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Pakistan on Thursday claimed that it has asked India through diplomatic channels to appoint a counsel for death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav, but New Delhi said that Islamabad has not yet communicated to it about the developments relating to the case.

A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and K.M. Joseph of the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a writ petition jointly filed by veteran journalists N. Ram and Arun Shourie along with advocate Prashant Bhushan against the “incurably vague” law of holding a person in contempt for ‘scandalising the court’.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday took over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14. The agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar will pursue the case.

The first of the two brand new VVIP planes will return to India later this month after a delay of two months due to COVID-19, according to a government official.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his American counterpart Mike Pompeo have spoken over phone and discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation on issues of international concern, including efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the Indo-Pacific region, a senior US official has said.

Five Indians suffered minor injuries in the deadly explosion that ravaged the Lebanese capital of Beirut earlier this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday described Turkey’s latest statement on the Kashmir issue as “unwarranted”. Speaking during the weekly briefing, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry Anurag Srivastava responded to the comments that came on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 regarding special status for Jammu and Kashmir.