Morning digest: Leaders condole Sushma Swaraj's demise, India tells China to avoid commenting on Kashmir, and more

One of the most prolific politicians of India, Sushma Swaraj's sudden demise triggered a wave of shock and grief with leaders cutting across political spectrum paying glowing tributes to the astute leader.

The Indian response came after Beijing said that the ending of special status of Jammu and Kashmir undermined its sovereignty.

Former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack in New Delhi. She was rushed to the Emergency at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was administered but doctors were unable to revive her, said hospital officials.

A holiday has been declared for all anganwadis, schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Wednesday in view of heavy rain warning and red alert declared by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Necessary security arrangements have been put in place for ensuring peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir, said General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday after chairing a meeting of the core group of intelligence and security agencies in Srinagar.

One of the most prolific politicians of India, Swaraj had many firsts to her credit — A photo story

The Trump strategy seems to focus on internal progress and in pursuit of peace abroad in unconventional ways, writes T.P. Sreenivasan

A writ petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenging the August 5 notification of the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order of 2019, which amends Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and scraps its 65-year-old predecessor — The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order of May 14, 1954 — as unconstitutional, illegal and arbitrary.

This Tamil remake of ‘Pink’ not only discusses society’s collective gaze on women, but also gives us uniformly excellent performances from its lead cast.

Young Rishabh Pant finally came good under the guidance of skipper Virat Kohli as India comfortably beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 International to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Providence on August 6.