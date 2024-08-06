MEA remains silent on Bangladesh crisis as Sheikh Hasina resigns

Despite dramatic developments in Dhaka and the arrival of outgoing Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Hindon airbase outside Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs made no statement about the situation in Bangladesh or on Ms. Hasina on Monday. Sources said that the MEA, headed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, was engaged in a number of meetings within the government as well as with military officials as soon as news broke of Ms. Hasina’s resignation, and then her decision to fly to India as she awaits asylum abroad.

Preamble of the Constitution dropped from select new NCERT textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has dropped the Preamble to the Constitution from several Class 3 and 6 textbooks issued this year. In the old textbooks for Class 6, the Preamble was printed in the the English book Honey Suckle, the Science book, Hindi textbook Durva, and all three Social Science books — Our Pasts-I, Social and Political Life-I, and The Earth Our Habitat.

Train services between India, Bangladesh suspended after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

The Indian Railways on August 5 suspended all train operations to Bangladesh amid the unrest in the neighbouring country where Sheikh Hasina has resigned as the Prime Minister and fled following protests.

A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injures U.S. personnel

Several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq, U.S. defense officials said on August 5, in what has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces by Iranian-backed militias.

Union Minister’s take on Wayanad landslides sparks another Central-State row

Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav seems to have triggered another Centre-State row after the catastrophic landslide in Wayanad by faulting the State government for “laying the ground for the natural disaster by abetting illegal mining and habitation in the ecologically fragile district”.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose says Bengal in a financial meltdown; asks for white paper

On August 5, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said that Bengal is now facing a financial meltdown and cited fund diversion and unnecessary luxury behind this economic situation. He also insisted that the Prime Minister has asked all Governors of States to be more proactive in implementation of projects and programs in States.

Google loses massive antitrust case over its search dominance

A judge on Monday ruled that Google’s ubiquitous search engine has been illegally exploiting its dominance to squash competition and stifle innovation in a seismic decision that could shake up the internet and hobble one of the world’s best-known companies.

Paris Olympics | Sable storms into the 3,000m steeplechase final

India’s Avinash Sable, with a fifth place finish in the qualifying heat of the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, qualified for the final with a timing of 8:15.43. He is the first Indian Olympic track finalist since Lalita Babar in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase in 2016.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI, renewing claims ChatGPT-maker put profits before ’the benefit of humanity’

Elon Musk filed a lawsuit on Monday against OpenAI and two of its founders, Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, renewing claims that the ChatGPT-maker betrayed its founding aims of benefiting the public good rather than pursuing profits. The lawsuit, filed in a Northern California federal court, called Musk’s case a “textbook tale of altruism versus greed.”

Neeraj begins quest to defend his crown today at Paris Olympics

At noon time in Paris, at the Stade de France, Neeraj Chopra will get the campaign to defend his title underway in the qualifying round of the men’s javelin throw competition. Neeraj will either have to be among the top 12 throwers in the qualification round or will have to make a throw of 84m in three attempts to automatically qualify for the final on August 8.

Mass burial for 27 unidentified victims of Wayanad landslides

Twenty-seven unidentified bodies and 154 body parts of the victims of the disastrous July 30 landslides of Chooralmala and Mundakkai were buried on Monday. The mass burial conducted in a cemetery prepared in the Harrisons Malayalam plantation followed an all-religion prayer. Eight unidentified bodies were buried on Sunday evening.