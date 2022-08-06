A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Rajani Etimarpu of Team India looks dejected with teammates following defeat in the Women’s Hockey Semi-Final match between Team Australia and Team India on day eight of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on August 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Bajrang, Sakshi, Deepak make it a gold rush

Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Bajrang Punia — spurred on by cries of “Bharat Mata ki jai” from a boisterous crowd — crushed Canada’s Lachlan McNeil 9-2 and defended his Commonwealth Games wrestling gold in the men’s freestyle 65kg category at the Coventry Arena on Friday. Lachlan was put on the passivity clock and Bajrang effected a two-point takedown while using explosive strength to throw his opponent off balance. Pushing the Canadian outside the limits of the mat, Bajrang led 4-0 at the break.

Vice-President election | Jagdeep Dhankhar has the edge

Members of both the Houses of Parliament will elect the next Vice-President on Saturday. All preparations for the voting are over in Parliament House. Ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Opposition’s candidate Margaret Alva have reached out to all Members of Parliament, seeking their votes.

Mamata meets Modi, seeks intervention on release of funds due to West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought his intervention on release of funds due to the State. The meeting between the two leaders went on for almost 40 minutes in which the Chief Minister shared a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on funds due from the Government of India, to West Bengal till July 31, 2022.

Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 6, 2022

Courtesy spectacular showing by the wrestlers, India moved to fifth position in the medal tally with a total of 26 medals, including 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals. Here is the list of events which will witness Indians in action on August 6 — the ninth day of the Commonwealth Games

Kashmir Valley sees partial shutdown

Kashmir witnessed a street protest by the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a partial spontaneous shutdown in Srinagar, as the revocation of J&K’s special status completed three years on Friday. On the other hand, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in multiple events to promote different projects. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and her supporters held a protest march from the party’s Srinagar office but were stopped from heading towards the commercial hub Lal Chowk.

Monkeypox taskforce recommends sprucing up research infrastructure for developing indigenous vaccine

With at least eight cases of the monkeypox virus reported out of India, a task force of the experts constituted by the Centre has laid out plans to fund research in developing the critical infrastructure needed for preparing an indigenous vaccine. Developing a dedicated vaccine, experts told The Hindu, would take well over a year because there were several gaps in figuring out what vaccine approach would be ideal.

Affordable and accessible healthcare to all is our aim: Health Minister

Healthcare which is affordable and easily accessible to all is the aim of all programmes that we are bringing in, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday, in Rajya Sabha. He said that the government has set up 1.22 lakh Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, and will achieve the target of 1.5 lakh such centres by the end of this year.

Heartbreak for India in CWG women’s hockey, lose to Australia in shoot-out in semis

It was a heartbreak for the Indian women’s hockey team as it lost 0-3 in the shoot-out to four-time champions Australia after both the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the semifinal of the Commonwealth Games on Friday. Australia took the lead in the 10th minute through Rebecca Greiner before Vandana Katariya equalised for India in the 49th minute. The Indians, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, defended in numbers to keep their slate clean.

India, China hold ground-level talks to avoid airspace violations along LAC

India and China discussed ways to better establish understanding to manage airspace and avoid airspace violations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This was discussed during the routine Confidence Building Measures (CBM) talks on the ground in eastern Ladakh held earlier this week. “At the routine CBM talks on Tuesday, there was an Air Force representative to discuss and establish understanding of airspace issues and follow the established agreements,” an official source confirmed.

Partha Chatterjee, aide remanded in judicial custody till August 18

A court in Kolkata on Friday remanded former Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee and his aide, Aprita Mukherjee, in judicial custody till August 18 in connection with the School Service Commission recruitment scam. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested them on July 23, and they have been in the custody of the agency since then. The court, while rejecting the bail plea of the accused, allowed the ED’s prayer to question them while they will remain in a correctional home till August 18.

Indian Army conducts Exercise Skylight to test resilience of its satellite communications

To test the operational readiness of satellite systems and personnel manning them, the Indian Army last week carried out Exercise Skylight validating and showcasing the resilience of its communication capabilities in case terrestrial connectivity is disrupted in future conflicts, officials in the security establishment said.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant

Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounding dozens, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an “imminent threat” following the arrest of another senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

Self-rule the most relevant solution: Mehbooba Mufti

As Jammu and Kashmir completes three years without constitutional special status post August 5, 2019, former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Muftisees the Kashmir problem slipping into more complicated realities, with the situation getting grimmer and its solution far from sight.

Taiwan tensions: How serious could the U.S.-China standoff get?

In this episode of Worldview, we examine the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and what India’s reaction should be. The past week saw a dramatic scale up in tensions in the Taiwan Strait- after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went ahead with the visit of the congressional delegation to Taipei- to meet the leadership and many civil society representatives in the island.

Schiller Institute calls for new Bretton Woods to end war, economic crisis

The global think tank, Schiller Institute, that recently hit the headlines for organising an international conference on the Ukraine war and the economic crisis, was shaped by the ideas of the late American economist Lyndon LaRouche who witnessed the communal carnage in 1946 in Kolkata, said Mrs. Helga LaRouche, who started the institute in 1984. In a telephonic interview with The Hindu, Mrs. LaRouche said her late husband served as an American soldier in the China-India-Myanmar theatre during the World War II, and that his ideas against British imperialism were shaped at that time and through interactions with a long line of Indian leaders that included Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.