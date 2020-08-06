Morning digest: India records highest-ever single-day COVID-19 recoveries; Murmu resigns as Lieutenant-Governor of J&K, and more

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said India has recorded the highest ever single-day recoveries in the last 24 hours. “With a sharp increase of 51,706 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients recovering, the rate has reached a new high of 67.19% and continues to improve each day.

G.C. Murmu, the first Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has apparently resigned as L-G exactly one year after it was created, and is likely to be appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

The medical technology industry has suffered a 50-85% drop in revenue during April-June which saw a surge in COVID-19 pandemic across the world with suppliers to the cardiology, orthopaedic, ophthalmology and critical care sectors being the worst hit, noted an internal assessment by the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), representing leading research-based medical technology companies.

Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the bhoomi puja (ground breaking ceremony) for the Ram temple in Ayodhya, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday tweeted about Lord Ram embodying the finest human values, and who would never stand with “hate, cruelty and injustice”.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday that the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a violation of the Constitution in letter and spirit.

Polling for Sri Lanka’s parliamentary election concluded on Wednesday with a voter turnout of 71%. The results will be released on Thursday, the Election Commission said.

President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Lebanon on Thursday, the first world leader to visit Beirut after the port blast that wreaked destruction across the capital, as France seeks to push reconstruction in its former colony.

Noted Delhi-based writer and activist Sadia Dehlvi has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 63. Sadia was admitted to a city hospital recently where she was undergoing treatment. She died at her home on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) decided against closing down operations of the LG Polymers plant in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from where styrene gas leaked, killing at least 12 and causing 4,000 to take ill on May 7.

Even as Mumbai saw extremely heavy rain on Wednesday leading to widespread damage, a red alert has been issued in several parts of the State. It has been forecasted that Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Satara, Raigad, Thane and Palghar will see extremely heavy rain at isolated places till Thursday.

In this episode, we go into the politics underlying the reconstruction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the ground-breaking ceremony held on Wednesday, and read into the symbolism and import of the statements made around the event.