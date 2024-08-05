India advises its nationals not to travel to Bangladesh after fresh violence

India on Sunday night (August 4) strongly advised all its nationals presently residing in Bangladesh to exercise “extreme caution” and restrict their movements in the wake of fresh waves of violence in the neighbouring country. In its latest advisory, India also asked its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh till further notice.

Allies divided over Supreme Court ruling on Scheduled Caste sub-categorisation leave BJP in a tough spot

Two key allies in the ruling coalition — the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Telugu Desam Party — have taken opposing positions on the Supreme Court judgement in favour of sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes, leaving the BJP in a tight spot.

False campaign being run to discredit LS polls, says EC on turnout figure claims

The Election Commission on August 4 rejected the analysis by a citizens’ platform about unusually big difference between voter turnout figures declared initially and the final figures in the Lok Sabha elections and said a “false campaign” is being run to discredit the polls.

Men’s singles tennis: Novak Djokovic beats Alcaraz to clinch his first Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz on August 4 to claim a maiden Olympic title and become just the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam. The 37-year-old Serb, competing in his fifth Games, came through 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) in an enthralling final at Roland Garros to add Olympic gold to his 24 Grand Slam triumphs.

Rights body demands immediate announcement of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir

The Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir led by a group of concerned citizens has called for an immediate announcement of dates of Legislative Assembly elections in J&K much before the Supreme Court’s deadline of September 30, arguing that “that security should not be a consideration given that elections have been held in far worse security situations”.

Lyles wins Olympic 100m gold in closest finish in modern history

World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79sec to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final in Paris on Sunday. Lyles won in the closest Olympic 100m finish in modern history as just five thousandths of a second separated him from Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson.

Ukraine’s Zelensky displays newly arrived F-16 fighter jets to combat Russia in the air

Ukraine’s newly arrived F-16 fighter jets were put on display Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said the planes will boost the country’s war effort against Russia. “These jets are in our sky and today you see them,” said Mr. Zelensky, standing in front of two of the fighter jets as two others flew overhead in close formation. “It’s good that they are here and that we can put them to use.”

Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar collector, SP and SDM transferred as wall collapse kills nine kids

In the wake of the death of nine children in a wall collapse incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar, the State Government transferred top officials of the district, including Collector Deepak Arya, Joint Collector Sandeep Singh and Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari.

U.K. leader Starmer condemns attack on asylum-seeker hotel as far-right violence spreads

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer strongly condemned an attack on August 4 on a hotel housing asylum seekers, describing it as “far-right thuggery” as more violence broke out in several towns and cities across the country in the wake of a stabbing rampage at a dance class that left three girls dead and many more wounded.

At least 44 killed as Israeli air strikes hit Gaza schools, hospital compound after talks fail

An Israeli airstrike hit two schools in Gaza City on August 4, killing at least 25 people, the Palestinian official news agency said, while the Israeli military said it struck a Hamas military compound embedded in the schools. An Israeli air strike hit a tent camp inside a hospital in central Gaza earlier in the day. Gaza health officials said at least 44 Palestinians were killed on August 4, the day after a round of talks in Cairo ended without result.

Kerala requests Centre to declare Wayanad landslide a national disaster

The Kerala government has requested the Centre to declare the catastrophic landslide that devastated at least three villages in Vythiri taluk in the Wayanad district on July 30 a national disaster. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thrissur on August 4 that the severity of the destruction wrought by the massive earthfall had few parallels in recent times in the country.

Ladakh should be governed by Ladakhis, says MP Mohmad Haneefa

Five years after Ladakh was turned into a Union Territory without a Legislative Assembly, not a single recruitment for a gazetted position has been completed, Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa said, in an interview with The Hindu on Sunday. Mr. Haneefa, an Independent who defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate in the Lok Sabha election, said that educated youth in the Union Territory have been hit the hardest over the last five years, as the Constitutional safeguards once provided under Article 370 and Article 35A no longer exist.

